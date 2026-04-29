Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Across the Atlantic, the word “nosh” seems to be going through something of an identity crisis. In the UK, it casually just means food – “good nosh” can cover anything from a sandwich to a full roast dinner without anyone batting an eye. In the U.S., especially in Yiddish-influenced slang, it still leans more toward light snacking or grazing rather than proper meals.

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Meanwhile, in Columbus, Ohio, a string of supermarkets has boldly branded their health food sections “NOSH,” as if kale and quinoa were just extremely virtuous chips. They’ve brazenly taken the word and turned it into the supposed acronym for “Natural, Organic, Specialty, Healthy.” Personally, I find this usage borderline sacrilegious.

It’s slightly funny, because “nosh” originally implies something casual and unpretentious – not something that arrives with a laminated nutrition philosophy and a moral undertone. So now shoppers stand under “NOSH” signs deciding between organic almond clusters and beet chips while quietly wondering if they’re being judged.

Between British pubs, American delis, and supermarket branding departments, “nosh” has become one of those rare words that somehow means both comfort food and moral superiority at the same time – depending entirely on who’s selling it.

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