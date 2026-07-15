Word Prompt – SHVITZ – Kylie Ora Lobell

It was 11 years ago this month, July 30, 2015, Tu B'Av, on a sunny day in Malibu, California, that I stood sweating under the chuppah. It was hot out, and my wedding dress was very heavy. However, as I looked at all of our guests, and then at my husband Daniel, I felt so full of love and gratitude.

Who knew, when I walked into that Chabad house for Friday night dinner as an atheist non-Jew five years prior, that I'd one day convert to Judaism and marry the man who took me there? And marry him on a beach in Malibu no less? And on Tu B'Av, the Jewish day of love? It all seemed like such a miracle – only something that Hashem could have planned. Now, I shvitz a lot – cooking meals on Friday for Shabbat, chasing after our three young children, rushing from one work event to another – and I'm grateful for all of it. The only thing I ask? Please just blast the A/C.