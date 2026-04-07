Photo Credit: Jewish Press

A tallis is not very comfortable. Whether it’s a “no-slip” or not, the scratch, less than breathable material isn’t exactly what you’d pick to drape around you while you sit, stand, or shuckle. And yet, there are times when there’s nothing more comforting.

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As my kids can probably tell you, I smile wider when they’re standing with me under the tallis during Birkat Kohanim. It’s certainly not the only time we hug, stand together, or pray alongside each other in shul. But during Birkat Kohanim, an overwhelming feeling that blends inspiration, care, and reassurance takes hold all at once. The touch of the tallis wrapped around me inspires me to be a holier Jew, separating myself from the detractions of the outside world. It reminds me to focus and care for the children under my arms and to hold them close, no matter how old (or tall) they get. And the cocoon of the tallis reassures me that I too am being held close by Hashem, protected in ways I can’t always see…but with a comfort I can most certainly feel.

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