Photo Credit: Jewish Press

People often use “wisdom” interchangeably with words like intelligence or knowledge, but these concepts are not the same. Intelligence refers to the cognitive ability involved in solving problems, reasoning, and understanding complex ideas. Knowledge, on the other hand, is the accumulation of information and facts.

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Wisdom is something different, something deeper. We see this when the Torah describes those who built the Mishkan as “chachmei lev” – “wise of heart.” That’s a surprising phrase because we typically associate wisdom with the mind, not the heart. But the Torah is teaching us that true wisdom isn’t purely intellectual. The builders of the Mishkan weren’t just constructing a physical structure, so knowledge and intelligence weren’t enough. They needed wisdom so that their actions would reflect a deeper sense of purpose. Wisdom is the application of intelligence and knowledge in a way that is grounded in experience, guided by values, and directed toward long-term consequences.

While intelligence can be innate and knowledge can be acquired relatively quickly, wisdom tends to develop over time. It is shaped through reflection, learning from both success and failure, and the willingness to see beyond one’s own perspective. Wisdom is achieved when we conduct our lives using the information that we know to act with purpose, responsibility, and meaning.

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