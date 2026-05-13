Photo Credit: Jewish Press

In Pirkei Avot (4:1) we learn: “Who is truly wise? One who learns from everyone.”

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A wise person doesn’t have to know everything, but they should constantly be learning from everyone, not just from those who they feel are on their own level of learning.

A teacher learns from their students, a grandparent learns from their grandchildren, a Torah scholar can understand certain subjects better after learning science, geography and history.

In the Book of Melachim I, chapter 3, Shlomo HaMelech prays for wisdom and G-d answers his prayers and endows Shlomo with wisdom, insight and discernment: “I have acted in accordance with your words; I have given you a wise and understanding heart, such that there has never been anyone like you before, nor will anyone like you ever arise…”

Abarbanel points out that while Moshe Rabbeinu had the most Torah wisdom, greatest prophecy and the closest relationship with G-d, King Solomon was on a higher level than Moshe when it came to understanding nature, politics and royal leadership.

In the Shemoneh Esrei, in the blessing for binah (insight) we ask for wisdom, insight and discernment.

Wisdom is not just for Moshe Rabbeinu and King Solomon, it is for each and every one of us. Each person has their strengths in what they can contribute to the world and through learning from others we can build a balanced society.

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