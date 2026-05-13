Photo Credit: Jewish Press

The essential meaning of wisdom in Yahadut can perhaps be found within the Hebrew term itself – chochma – which, according to the Zohar, is an amalgam of the words ko’ach (power) and mah (what). Wisdom is powered by “What?” – by asking questions, exploring, studying, connecting, delving into sources, and recognizing that there is always more to learn and understand.

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Wisdom as a trait to be refined rather than an endowed characteristic is reflected in the many teachings of our Sages on the subject, such as the well-known mishnayot from Avot: “Who is wise? He who learns from everyone” and “Who is wise? He who sees the future” (that is, anticipates the consequences of his actions). And from the paragon of wisdom Shlomo HaMelech, who describes behaviors of a wise person and fool alike throughout Sefer Mishlei, we learn, among many other things: “One who is sparing with his words knows knowledge, and a person of understanding speaks sparingly. Even a fool will be considered wise if he is silent…”

Perhaps not everyone will succeed in becoming a chacham, but certainly we can each be a talmid chacham – a student of wisdom. (That sounds more attainable than “wise student,” don’t you think?)

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