Photo Credit: Jewish Press

This subject is deeply personal to me. Having lost my father when I was six years old, I have observed 42 years of yahrzeits in his memory. When we lose a parent, we often look for ways to show them continued respect and honor. By gathering as a family to visit a gravesite or performing acts of service for the community, we bring pride and happiness to our lives.

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According to Jewish tradition, these actions also elevate the soul of the departed, providing us with a meaningful connection to previous generations. I believe this tradition serves as a powerful healing method for those seeking that connection. A beautiful aspect of our heritage is that we do not view those who have passed as simply gone; they remain connected to us spiritually and through the values and traditions they instilled in us to pass on to future generations.

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