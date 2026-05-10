Photo Credit: Revkin Fenton/Flash90

There’s something special about Jerusalem. The Talmud says: “Asara kabin shel yofi yardu la’olam; tish’a natla Yerushalayim, v’echad kol ha’olam kulo” – Ten measures of beauty descended to the world; Jerusalem took nine, and the entire world, the rest.

Advertisement





And so too is the music of Jerusalem. There are many beautiful songs about Jerusalem, both in chassidic and popular Israeli music. Jerusalem inspires writers, artists, and musicians. For thousands of years, throughout the long years of exile, the Jewish people have never forgotten Jerusalem. And indeed, after two thousand years in the Diaspora, Hashem performed a huge miracle and returned Am Yisrael to the land of Israel, and to Jerusalem.

This week, on Kaf-Chet Iyar, is Yom Yerushalayim (Jerusalem Day), on which we mark and celebrate the reunification of East Jerusalem with West Jerusalem following the Six-Day War of 1967, when the Israel Defense Forces liberated Har HaBayit (Temple Mount) from the enemy who had occupied it, liberated the city, and returned to us our historic homeland in Judea, Samaria, and the Golan Heights.

The Shivat Tzion (return to Zion) is truly a miracle. Since 1967, one can see the prophets’ vision being fulfilled: boys and girls playing in the streets of Jerusalem, and the voice of joy and gladness – of the bridegroom and bride – is heard almost every night in the many wedding halls in Jerusalem.

On Yom Yerushalayim, we celebrate and thank Hashem for this gift.

When I was younger, I studied in Jerusalem, and it was a remarkable and unforgettable time. To be honest, I didn’t study much, because with the Old City, the Midrachov of Ben Yehuda Street, and all the beautiful neighborhoods of Jerusalem, it’s not easy to focus on studies.

For a period of time, I worked as a night security guard in the old Holyland Hotel, which used to have a model of Jerusalem in the Second Temple Period. (Today it’s located at the Israel Museum.) Can you imagine the feeling of seeing the Beit Mikdash at sunrise?

My first date was in Jerusalem. My favorite places for dates were Gan Havradim (the Wohl Rose Garden) and the small coffee shops. One of my favorite spots was Tachanat Hacaffe (The Coffee Mill) on Emek Refa’im Street, a small coffee shop with great coffee and a pleasant ambiance. And of course, Tmol Shilshom on Yoel Moshe Salomon Street, which, besides serving coffee and food, is also a cultural place where you can read books and listen to lectures about poetry and literature. (For the singles out there reading this column, you can still use these ideas for dates on your next visit to Jerusalem…)

On Shabbat, I enjoyed going with friends to the Kotel and the Jewish Quarter, or just walking in the streets of Mishkenot Sha’ananim, the first modern Jewish neighborhood built outside the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem.

And now to the music.

One of the classic songs about Yerushalayim in Israeli music is “Me’al Pisgat Har Hatzofim” (From Atop Mount Scopus) by Yehoram Gaon, written by Avigdor Hameiri and released in 1971.

“Me’al pisgat Har Hatzofim,

eshtachaveh lach apayim.

Me’al pisgat Har Hatzofim,

Shalom lach Yerushalayim!

Alfei dorot chalamti alayich,

Lir’ot, lizkot, b’or panayich.

Yerushalayim, Yerushalayim,

Ha’iri panayich livnech!

Yerushalayim, Yerushalayim,

Mi’chorvotayich evnech!

Yerushalayim, Yerushalayim,

ani lo azuz mipo!

Yerushalayim, Yerushalayim,

yavo haMashiach, yavo!”

From atop the summit of Mount Scopus,

I bow down low before you.

From atop the summit of Mount Scopus,

peace be unto you, Jerusalem!

For thousands of generations, I have dreamed of you,

To see, to merit, the light of your countenance!

Jerusalem, Jerusalem,

shine your face upon your son!

Jerusalem, Jerusalem,

from your ruins, I shall rebuild you!

Jerusalem, Jerusalem,

I will not move from here!

Jerusalem, Jerusalem,

the Messiah will come, he will come!

Another popular song about Jerusalem is “Kinor David” by Shimi Tavori. Written by Avihu Medina and composed by Avihu Medina and Yehuda Badihi, the song was performed by Shimi Tavori in the Festival Hazemer Hamizrachi (The Oriental Song Festival) in 1978. It became a hit and has been popular ever since.

“Lifnei shanim rabot shamu b’Eretz Yisrael,

Kolot nigun shira u’mizmorim.

Bitzlil ko meyuchad u’vinima tova

k’shir tzipor zamir bein he’alim.

Zeh kinor David b’yad David Hamelech

haporet al meitrav,

Katov libo ba’yayin l’et erev

melaveh hu et shirav…”

Many years ago, in the Land of Israel

sounds of melody, song, and psalms were heard.

With a sound so unique and a sweet refrain,

like the song of a nightingale among the leaves.

This is the harp of David in King David’s hand

as he plucks its strings.

When his heart is merry with wine at evening time,

he accompanies his songs.

“Yerushalayim” by Mendy Wald from his album L’chaim, which was released in 1997, is a very upbeat song. It begins with an electric guitar intro and rock-style drums. Then the brass instruments join, and then Wald begins to sing. The song has the classical chassidic arrangement which I love.

“Yerushalayim Habenuya,

u’vneh, u’vneh Yerushalayim Ir Hakodesh b’mhera b’yameinu.

Yerushalayim Habenuya…”

The rebuilt Jerusalem,

And build Jerusalem speedily in our days,

the rebuilt Jerusalem…

“Yerushalayim Shebalev” (Jerusalem of the Heart) by Avraham Fried is not the typical chassidic song and sounds more like a typical Israeli song. It is from his album Kama Tov Shenifgashnu, his “Israeli album” which was released in 2017. The song was written by Fried and Tomer Adaddi and composed by Adaddi.

“Kol adam mechapess mekomot

v’nofim chadashim ba’olam.

Hu chotzeh yabashot v’yamim

b’masah shel hanefesh le’sham.

Al kanfei mechozot hadimyon

hu maflig basfina el hayam,

ach basof zeh halev,

halev shemovil,

movil otanu lesham.

Kol hadrachim, hashvilim, hakvishim, hashlatim

movilim l’Yerushalayim,

Kol hatfilot, hadma’ot, bakashot, machshavot

movilot l’Yerushalayim,

Kol hashirim, piyutim, mizmorim, sipurim

kulam l’Yerushalayim,

Yerushalayim She’balev

He mesos kol ha’Aretz, daltot ha’amim,

He oro shel olam;

Al shiv’at heharim,

he omedet v’nimtza bachalomot shel kulam,

mikitzvot hatevel hem nosim eineihem,

hamasah lo hushlam

ki basof zeh halev,

rak halev shemovil,

movil et kulanu lesham…”

Every person searches for places

and new landscapes across the world,

crossing continents and seas

on a journey of the soul to reach “there.”

On the wings of realms of imagination,

they sail a ship into the sea.

But in the end, it is the heart,

the heart that leads,

leads us there.

All the paths, the trails, the roads, the signs

lead to Jerusalem.

All the prayers, the tears, the requests, the thoughts

lead to Jerusalem.

All the songs, liturgical poems, psalms, and stories –

They all lead to Jerusalem –

the Jerusalem within the heart.

She is the joy of all the earth, the gateway of nations;

she is the light of the world.

Upon the seven mountains she stands,

existing in the dreams of everyone.

From the ends of the earth they lift their eyes,

the journey is not yet complete.

For in the end, it is the heart,

only the heart, that leads,

leads us all there…

“Venirehu” by Yisrael Meir is a beautiful, touching, and moving song. The description in YouTube reads: “It is rare to find a Jew who was in the presence of the Gaon, Rabbi Simcha HaKohen Kook, zt”l (of blessed memory), and did not hear him singing this ancient melody with deep emotion and longing.”

Rabbi Simcha Kook served as the Chief Rabbi of the city of Rehovot for approximately 50 years and as the rabbi of the Hurva Synagogue in the Old City of Jerusalem. His father was the nephew and student of Rabbi Abraham Isaac HaKohen Kook. Yisrael Meir is Rabbi Simcha Kook’s nephew. He’s also a brother of Yitzchak Meir whom I wrote about in a previous column.

The description on YouTube continues: “Rabbi Simcha HaKohen Kook heard the melody ‘Ve-Nirehu’ from his friend, the Av Beit Din of Rehovot, the Gaon Rabbi Zevulun Graz, zt”l, who had heard this melody from Maran Rabbi Yeruchem Halevi Levovitz (of Mir), zt”l…

“Marking three years since Rav Simcha Kook’s passing, his nephew Yisrael Meir has released the melody that became the theme song of his life.”

Another relatively new release comes from Sasson Ifram Shaulov, the popular Israeli singer who is best known for his popular cover of “Tamid Ohev Oti.” The song is called “Tzion,” and was written, composed, and originally performed by Eliezer Botzer, z”l.

“Higati ad sfat chomotayich,

velo ga’alti et libech.

Ha’im at od ma’amina li

k’she’ani shar lach

shelo eshkachech?

Ma uchal la’asot bishvilech

shetiftachi b’fanay she’arayich…”

I have reached the edge of your walls,

yet I have not redeemed your heart.

Do you still believe me

when I sing to you

that I shall not forget you?

What can I do for you,

so that you will open your gates to me?

One of the classical, upbeat, and festive songs about Jerusalem is “Lach Yerushalayim,” written by Amos Ettinger, composed by Eli Rubinstein, and performed by Ran Eliran.

“Lach Yerushalayim, bein chomot ha’ir,

Lach Yerushalayim, or chFor thousands of years, throughout the long years of exile, the Jewish people have never forgotten Jerusalem. And indeed, after two thousand years in the Diaspora, Hashem performed a huge miracle and returned Am Yisrael to the land of Israel, and to Jerusalem.adash ya’ir.

B’libenu, belibenu rak shir echad kayam,

lach Yerushalayim, bein Yarden v’yam…”

For you, Jerusalem, between the city walls,

For you, Jerusalem, a new light shall shine.

In our hearts, in our hearts, only one song exists,

For you, Jerusalem, between the Jordan and the sea.

Yom Yerushalayim Sameach!

Share this article on WhatsApp: