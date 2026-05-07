Photo Credit: 123rf.com

There is no other love like that of a mother –

Nothing in the world could ever compare;

It’s not unusual to take it all for granted –

Until the sudden day when it’s no longer there…

Advertisement





When speaking of a love that’s unconditional –

It exists in a mother’s true and loving heart;

And no matter what we do – or what we don’t do –

Nothing can extinguish or tear that love apart…

While we are young, too self involved to notice –

Often too busy… and so we tend to forget…

But as we grow older, more understanding, wiser –

We realize it…but sometimes it’s too late for regret.

A mother’s tears and prayers reach the heavens;

The purest and most unselfish prayers there can be;

More powerful than we can ever dream of –

Sadly, we often fail to appreciate, too blind to see…

Share this article on WhatsApp: