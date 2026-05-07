There is no other love like that of a mother –
Nothing in the world could ever compare;
It’s not unusual to take it all for granted –
Until the sudden day when it’s no longer there…
When speaking of a love that’s unconditional –
It exists in a mother’s true and loving heart;
And no matter what we do – or what we don’t do –
Nothing can extinguish or tear that love apart…
While we are young, too self involved to notice –
Often too busy… and so we tend to forget…
But as we grow older, more understanding, wiser –
We realize it…but sometimes it’s too late for regret.
A mother’s tears and prayers reach the heavens;
The purest and most unselfish prayers there can be;
More powerful than we can ever dream of –
Sadly, we often fail to appreciate, too blind to see…