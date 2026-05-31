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Levi Yitzchok Cohen just released a new song together with Tuli Kletzkin. I listened to it once, and since then I’ve found myself listening to it again and again. Something in the melody, in the rhythm, catches you. But it’s also the words of “Kol Yisrael” – and the meaning of the words – that make the song special. We’ll talk more about that soon. But first, I want to introduce you to the singer.

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Levi Yitzchok Cohen has been doing music since he was a kid. He began his musical journey in Pirchei London when he was only nine years old and sang with them for four years. He used to sing with Yigal Calek, z”l, who was also his mentor. Calek taught him how to perform – how to demystify a song and make it relatable.

Cohen’s family is very musical. His father, who passed away on Chanukah, was originally from Argentina. When he moved to Israel, he met Cohen’s mother and followed her to London, which is where Levi grew up. His father’s brother, Levi’s uncle, is the famous singer Shloime Cohen. Shloime Cohen is known for his hits “Lemaloh,” “Mareh Kohen,” and “Da Lecha Beni.” He was the first to perform “Machnisei Rachamim” by Chaim Banet, and he also performed my favorite song, “Ashreichem.”

Over the years, Cohen was in close contact with his uncle. He used to send him songs and consult with him. Shloime taught him that to sing is to pray.

Now here’s the thing: For many years I liked to listen to “Lemaloh.” It was a big hit when I was younger, and I really liked the upbeat song. But I never actually knew who the singer was (nor did I care). I thought maybe it was Avraham Fried or MBD. Then, when Cohen mentioned during our interview that his uncle had sung it, I was excited. I told him, “Please tell your uncle that I want to talk to him – and maybe also write a column about him!”

Back to Levi Cohen. At 13, he took a break from singing, and at 15 he went to yeshiva in Israel while his family stayed in London. At 21, he returned to London and started performing at events, weddings, etc. About nine years ago, at 23, he released his debut album together with Naftali Schnitzler. It’s called Nekudah Tovah. The album had hits such as “Matana,” which was the most upbeat song on the album, and “Chuneini Ve’aneini,” which is more of a quiet song and is popular at kumzitses. “Matana” (which means gift) is a fun song with an electronic dance beat. It was composed by Udi Damari.

The project began when Cohen got a message from Schnitzler one day: “I like the way you sing – let’s do an album together.”

After he released his first album, his rabbi, the Toldos Avrohom Yitzchok Admor, directed him to do kiruv – to bring Jews closer to Hashem. He took a break from music, went back to Israel, and for six years he taught in a kiruv yeshiva for youth at risk. During his time there, he also learned coaching. About three years ago, he returned to music. In those six years in yeshiva, he had learned to connect to his soul. He has a song called “The Soul Song,” which is popular at many kumzitses.

After returning to music, Cohen began to do kumzitses, sing soul songs, and perform at weddings. He’s currently working on a new album.

About a year ago, he released an album of yeshiva melodies called Niggunei Yeshiva composed by R’ Aron Judowitz. The album features songs in the soulful style of the past. His favorite song on the album is “Achas Sho’alti.” He explains that it’s a melody that connects to the words – a song you can daven with.

“L’Mikdoshech” was the first song Cohen released when he came to the U.S. It’s a beautiful neshama song. He likes to release songs that can connect to the soul. Songs where you can close your eyes and imagine that you are speaking to Hashem. This is his language, his way of speaking through music. “L’Mikdoshech” is a song that expresses the lyrics and the melody with real feeling – begging Hashem to rebuild the Beit HaMikdash.

Cohen plays guitar and a little piano, and has done so from an early age. He took some formal classes in music but mostly learned by himself.

He composes most of his songs himself. He composed “The Soul Song” which I mentioned earlier. “The voice of the soul always tells a person, ‘You’re good. You can improve. You can do teshuvah.’” It’s a song that moves him every single time.

It’s acoustic, quiet, and relaxing, and is also very touching. At the beginning of the song, Cohen sings in English, and then switches to Yiddish.

“Listen closely – is it my soul that I hear?

Listen closely – is it my soul?

But how do I know if it’s my soul that I hear?

How do I know if it’s my soul that I hear? Is it telling me you can go?

You are strong, you are beautiful

If it’s telling me you can go

You are sweet, you are beautiful. It’s my soul,

It’s my soul…”

When we spoke, Cohen explained to me the fascinating story of the song. Fortunately, he made my life easy because the story is also in the song’s YouTube description:

“In the story of the Pardes (Chagiga 14b, Zohar I:26b), Elisha Ben Avuya hears a heavenly voice say, “All may return – except Acher.” Believing he was beyond redemption, he turned away from Hashem. But the Holy Baal Shem Tov teaches that this voice – “except Acher” – wasn’t from Heaven, wasn’t his soul – it was the Satan. The soul encourages, uplifts, and believes in you. The Satan sows doubt, despair, and defeat. Know the difference. The rule is simple: If the voice within says you can do it, you’re strong, you’re beautiful – it’s your soul. If it says otherwise, it’s not.”

Cohen grew up on the music of Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach, Mordechai Ben David, Avraham Fried, Dedi Graucher, The Miami Boys Choir, The London Pirchim Choir, and Shloime Gertner. His house was a very musical place. All his siblings play and sing – not professionally, more as a hobby. On his first album, there’s even a song that his brother Ushi composed, called “Open My Heart.” On his upcoming album, his brother Avremy Cohen composed one of the songs, “Shir Chupah.” Avremy manages Mercaz Daf Yomi (MDY), a daily Daf Yomi shiur given by Reb Eli Stefansky.

Cohen also serves as a chazzan. His father was a chazzan in their synagogue in London, and Shloime Cohen used to consult a lot with his brother, Levi’s father, about his songs. His mother was also very musical. She used to manage women’s orchestras in England. Today, she’s a painter. Cohen also has an uncle from his mother’s side who’s a chazzan in Lakewood.

His goal is to connect the hearts of Am Yisrael to our father in Shamayim. On Shabbat, he likes to extend the seudah shelishit even after Shabbat concludes, and later, they bring musical instruments and sing the whole night. They’ll do Havdalah at 4 in the morning! Cohen is a Breslov chassid and it’s very important to him to spread the light of faith in Hashem.

Singing is all about Divine connection, he says. When he composes, his main inspiration is Rabbi Carlebach. When he performs, he likes to mix stories together with guitar-playing.

The new song “Kol Yisrael” is about how every Jew is part of Hashem. The Baal Shem Tov teaches us to connect to the G-dly part inside each of us, and we can connect to that through music.

The song begins with light strings in the background and then a guitar picking. Avi Singolda is on the guitar and he does an excellent job. Then Cohen begins to sing. As the song progresses, you can hear some touches of soft piano. It’s very slow and relaxing. In the middle of the song, the music is transposed to a higher key, and Cohen shifts into a higher register, creating a striking effect. (This type of key change is musically complex and demands a high level of vocal skill.)

“Kol Yisrael yesh lahem chelek,

Every yid is a chelek El-oka.

[All the people of Am Yisrael have a part.

Every Jew is a part of G-d.] Ay Ay Ay, Heichal Habaal Shem Tov,

Ay Ay Ay, Heichal Hatzaddikim,

Ve’amech kulam tzaddikim. [The chamber of the Baal Shem Tov,

the chamber of the righteous,

and Your people are all righteous.]”

The YouTube description of the song explains: “In a world of wonder and miracles, there once came a soul whose mission was to reveal the oneness within us all – to show that beyond the world’s opinions, every Jew is deeply connected. With humility and gratitude, I’m honored to share this song, composed mostly by Tuli Kletzkin, with Am Yisrael in honor of Shavuos and the yahrzeit of the holy Baal Shem Tov. May we merit to discover what we truly are.”

The new album is expected to be released around Elul. You can find Levi Cohen on all the major music platforms.

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