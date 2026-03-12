Photo Credit: Jewish Press

“Moshe saw the entire work they had done as Hashem had commanded, and Moshe blessed them” (Shemos 39:43)

Rash expounds that Moshe Rabbeinu’s blessing was that the Divine presence should rest in their work.

Why was this blessing necessary? Hashem had already promised (Shemos 25:8) that He would dwell in their midst. However, Moshe was afraid that perhaps the Sin of the Golden Calf had undermined that promise.

The Tiferes Shlomo adds that Moshe also blessed their personal possessions. It is the standard course of Torah that when one makes a contribution from his assets, then the remaining assets are blessed. For example, after one has separated ma’aser or bikkurim from his produce, then the beracha extends to that which was not set aside as kodesh. The blessing expands to the point of (Malachi 3:10), “I will pour upon you blessing without end.”

The beracha of R’ Yehudah Tzadkah (1910-1991), rosh yeshiva of Porat Yosef in Yerushalayim, was held in high regard, and many sought his berachos. Although reluctant to do so, if he was pressed R’ Tzadkah would close his eyes, and with deep kavanah, devotion and absorption, he would utter a heartfelt blessing.

Once, one of the members of the kollel came into the rosh yeshiva crying for a beracha for his infant who was in serious condition in the hospital. R’ Tzadkah immediately tried to calm him down. He then took out two candies from the drawer of his desk and said, “Before anything else, let us make the blessing Shehakol Niheyeh B’devaro.” He then recited a Mi’Sheberach for the baby’s good health and wished the father well. Later that day, when the kollel man returned to the hospital, he was informed that the first signs of the baby’s improvement had been seen. The infant gradually improved until he was finally released, and a seudas hoda’ah was made. One should never underestimate the power of a beracha – the power of a Shehakol Niheyeh B’devaro.

The Sefer Bein Ish L’Rei’eihu cites Rabbeinu Yehuda HaChossid, who writes in his Sefer Chassidim that when one concludes a huge undertaking, it merits a blessing. Our Sages tell us (Chullin 60a) that at the time of Creation, after the grass emerged each after its kind, the angel charged with overseeing the world said (Tehillim 104:31), “Let Hashem rejoice in His works.” Similarly, Moshe Rabbeinu now blessed the Mishkan when it was completed. Likewise, after Dovid HaMelech successfully retrieved the Aron and brought it back to Yerushalayim, he brought korbanos and then blessed the Jewish people (Shmuel II, 6:18). We also know that after Shlomo HaMelech completed the construction of the Beis HaMikdash, he too blessed the Jewish people (Melachim I, 8:55).

When a person gives a beracha to his friend, he is performing a chesed. We learn (Maseches Sofrim 19:12) that when Shlomo HaMelech saw the power of those who bestow loving kindness, he built two gates near the Beis HaMikdash, one for bridegrooms and one for mourners. On Shabbos, when the inhabitants of Yerushalayim congregated on the Temple Mount, they sat between these two gates to show kindness to these people. The Pirkei D’Rebbi Eliezer elaborates that when a person walked through the gate for chassanim, the people would say, “The one who dwells in this house should make you happy with children.” When an individual walked through the gate for mourners, the people would say, “The one who dwells in this house should comfort you.”

The Talmud (Megillah 15a) teaches, “The blessing of an ordinary person should never be considered lightly in your eyes.”

Hashem has already promised us (Devarim 11:26-28), “Behold, I set before you today a blessing and a curse. The blessing that you will heed the commandments of Hashem … and the curse if you will not heed the commandments of Hashem….” We see that everything depends on our performance of mitzvos and abstention from doing aveiros. What great power does the beracha contain? How will the beracha of a tzaddik or a simple person change anything?

The Sefer Oznayim LaTorah states that one who gives a beracha inspires good energy that the blessed individual will heed the mitzvos of Hashem, and as a result his deeds and undertakings will be blessed. Conversely, when one curses, it inspires the impure forces, causing the person to sin and condemning his undertakings.

According to this interpretation, why did Bilaam say (Bamidbar 22:29), “If I had a sword in my hand, I would kill you right now?” His ability to curse had the power to uproot an entire nation; surely, he could kill the donkey with his mouth. However, analysis of Rav Sorotzkin’s words would indicate that the impure forces are only effective on human beings, not animals, so Bilaam would require an actual sword.

Also, when one does receive a beracha, even from a tzaddik, the individual must be worthy of having the blessing fulfilled. R’ Yerucham Levovitz, the renowned mashgiach of Mir, explains how a beracha works in his Sefer Daas Torah. People think that when they go to the tzaddik for a beracha, he reaches into his basket of berachos for them. No. Berachos have their own terms and conditions. Usually, one who is suited and equipped to receive the beracha will merit its fulfillment, but an individual who is not deserving of the beracha cannot usually merit a beracha.

The great Tchebiner Rov, R’ Dov Ber Weidenfeld, was sitting with his disciples engaged in a deep intellectual discussion in the Talmud. A neighbor on the block walked in, interrupting the session, to tell him that he had just opened a new store on King George. He was asking the rav for a beracha for success.

The disciples were amazed to see their great teacher pay such close attention to the man, greeting him warmly and then blessing him from the depths of his heart.

After the man left, the Tchebiner imparted the following clarification in the name of the great R’ Yisroel of Rizhin: The Rizhiner commented on the Sages’ aphorism, “The blessing of an ordinary person should never be considered lightly in your eyes,” and said, “The blessing of an ordinary, or mundane, matter should not be considered lightly.” When someone asks for a beracha, said the Tchebiner, it doesn’t matter in which area he needs the beracha. Bless the person from the depth of your heart.

