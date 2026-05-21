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One of the beautiful themes of Shavuos is that the Torah was not given to one type of Jew. It was given to an entire people. The Torah describes Eretz Yisrael through the Shivas Haminim, the seven species for which the Land of Israel is praised:

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“Eretz chita u’se’orah v’gefen u’te’enah v’rimon, eretz zeis shemen u’devash” – (Devarim 8:8)

Wheat, barley, grapes, figs, pomegranates, olives, and dates. Each one is completely different from the next. Some provide sustenance. Some produce sweetness. Some require pressure before their greatest qualities emerge. Some ripen slowly over time. Yet together, they represent the beauty and blessing of the Land of Israel.

On Shavuos, which begins the period when first fruits were brought to the Beis HaMikdash as bikkurim, those fruits came specifically from these seven species. The message is profound. Holiness does not emerge from uniformity. It emerges when different strengths, personalities, and gifts are all brought toward a shared purpose.

The same is true about Torah itself. Kabbalas HaTorah was never meant to create sameness. Torah speaks differently to different souls. Every Jew has a unique relationship with Torah, a unique derech in serving Hashem, and a unique contribution to make to the Jewish people.

Shavuos is referred to in our prayers as “Zman Matan Toraseinu,” the time of the giving of the Torah. Notably, Rabbi Yosei and the Sages argue (Shabbos 86b) as to whether the date the Torah was given was the sixth of Sivan (following the Sages) or the seventh of Sivan (following Rabbi Yosei). Given this debate – and particularly given that many say the halacha follows Rabbi Yosei – why refer to the holiday as Zman Matan Toraseinu if the Torah wasn’t given until the next day?

Tosfos (Avodah Zara 3a) points out that all opinions agree that the Torah was designated to be given on the sixth of Sivan, but that according to Rabbi Yosei, Moshe Rabbeinu pushed it off one day because Bnei Yisrael were not yet ready. This underscores the idea that the sixth of Sivan is worthy of celebration simply because it was the day that the gift of Torah was determined to be bestowed upon the Jewish people as a gift to benefit us, to guide us and to enhance our lives. Noted NCSY alumnus Rabbi Zev Leff, rosh hayeshiva of Yeshiva Gedola Matityahu and rav of Moshav Matityahu, suggests that referring to Shavuos as “the time of the giving of the Torah” still makes sense specifically because it was the time that G-d determined to grant the Jewish people this gift/matanah. Even if some or all of us were not quite ready, Hashem’s accommodation to our schedule rather than His schedule underscores the nature of the Torah being a gift for our benefit. And this was demonstrated on the sixth of Sivan, either through the giving of the Torah (following the Sages) or through the postponement for our benefit (following Rabbi Yosei).

These two ideas – Torah being a benefit and Torah being broad enough to accommodate difference – underpin so much of the work we do at NCSY. We do not believe there is only one path for a teenager to connect to Judaism. For some teens, the connection begins through learning. For others, through friendship, Shabbatonim, summer programs, leadership opportunities, Israel experiences, meaningful conversations, or relationships with advisors who genuinely care about them. The goal is not to produce identical Jews. The goal is to help every teen discover that Torah belongs to them and can enhance their lives immeasurably.

Sometimes, the most transformative moments happen not through formal programming, but through experiences and relationships that allow a teen to feel seen, valued, and connected to something larger than themselves. That sense of belonging can open the door to a lifelong relationship with Torah and the Jewish people.

That is why Shavuos is such an important moment for reflection and celebration at NCSY. At its core, our work is about helping Jewish teens bring their own unique strengths to Klal Yisrael, along with their questions, passions, and struggles, and helping them recognize that all of it has a place within Torah.

The greatness of the Jewish people has never come from everyone looking the same or connecting in the same way. Like the Shivas Haminim, our strength comes from the remarkable diversity of gifts within Am Yisrael, all united by a shared covenant and shared destiny.

As we celebrate Zman Matan Toraseinu, may we continue building a Jewish future where every teen knows that Torah is theirs, that the Jewish people need them, and that there is a place for them within our story.

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