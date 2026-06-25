HaKaras HaTov

There is a pervasive sense in the Jewish community that in pivoting from military action to diplomacy – and ineffective diplomacy at that – in dealing with our problems with Iran, President Trump showed scant concern for the existential threats facing Israel from Iran. Indeed, following the release of the current Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the United States and Iran, there were demonstrations and statements by many leaders deriding Trump for totally capitulating to Iran and leaving standing the Iranian threat to Israel.

While we certainly think that the Trump policy hardly makes for the best of times for Israel, this is also the same President Trump who has been Israel’s best friend in the White House – ever.

On his watch Israel got the U.S. Embassy moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. He created the historic Abraham Accords. He bombed the Iranian nuclear facilities. He provided Israel critical weapons systems in its confrontations with Hamas and Iran and its proxies. And he worked out the deal that brought home the last of the hostages, which most people had written off as nearly impossible.

Plainly, we owe President Trump a great deal of gratitude for all he has done for Israel during the six years he has been president. So it behooves us to try and understand what the President is up to, knowing full well that we don’t know all of the factors in play.