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Mr. Silver prided himself on never arriving at Yom Tov empty-handed.

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Before every Yom Tov, he bought his wife something new – sometimes a stylish dress, sometimes a piece of jewelry. “It’s part of simchas Yom Tov,” Mr. Silver would say proudly. “And it certainly helps shalom bayis!”

Usually, he shopped in advance. But this year, the days before Shavuos were unusually hectic. Between a demanding work schedule, helping prepare for Yom Tov, and trying to fix a refrigerator that chose to stop cooling the week before Shavuos, it uncharacteristically slipped his mind.

On Shavuos afternoon, as the family ate, Mr. Silver suddenly remembered.

“Oh, no!” he muttered to himself during the meal.

“What happened?” asked his wife, concerned.

“I forgot to buy you something new for Yom Tov!” he answered apologetically.

Mrs. Silver laughed. “The cheesecake survived. So did the roast. I think we’ll survive too,” she replied. “I know you were busy.”

Yet, Mr. Silver felt he missed an important part of Yom Tov.

A few days afterwards, he passed a jewelry store. The window sign still declared in bold letters: “Shavuos sale!” An elegant pair of earrings sparkled in the display case.

“Maybe it’s not too late,” Mr. Silver thought hopefully. “After all, we don’t say tachanun the week after Shavuos since the celebration continues the entire week.”

That evening, Mr. Silver mentioned the idea to a friend in shul. “Pesach and Sukkos have Chol Hamoed,” he said. “Shavuos also has tashlumin (remedy) afterwards for certain korbanos. Maybe buying jewelry now can still count for simchas Yom Tov!”

His friend chuckled. “I don’t know whether buying jewelry is like offering a korban…”

Mr. Silver smiled, but remained curious. The next morning, he called Rabbi Dayan.

“Does buying jewelry now count for the mitzvah of simchas Yom Tov?”

“The Gemara (Rosh Hashanah 4b; Chagigah 17a) teaches that one who did not bring the sacrifices of aliya laregel on Shavuos has tashlumin for another six days,” replied Rabbi Dayan, “similar to Pesach and Sukkos.”

“These sacrifices are olas r’iyah and shalmei chagigah, incumbent upon those coming to the Beis Hamikdash for the regel. The Acharonim debate whether there is also a requirement to offer a designated simcha sacrifice (shalmei simcha) at least once on Yom Tov, even if there is sufficient, other sacrificial meat available (see Tzlach, Chagigah 6b; Aruch Laner, Sukkah 48a).

“The mitzvah of simchah on Yom Tov, in the times of the Beis Hamikdash, is fulfilled primarily through eating meat of the sacrifices. Nowadays, it is fulfilled though meat and wine for men, and through clothing and jewelry for women (O.C. 529:21-3).

“Tosafos (Chagigah 6b) cites from the Tosefta that the mitzvah of simchah on Yom Tov has tashlumin through all of Chol Hamoed. Many Acharonim question this, though, since there is an independent mitzvah of simchah on each day of the holiday, and therefore adopt an alternate text of the Tosefta.

“Furthermore, Minchas Chinuch (488:4) writes that although the mitzvah of simchah applies to Chol Hamoed of Pesach and Sukkos, it does not extend to the week after Shavuos.

“Similarly, Chasam Sofer (7:28) writes that tashlumin of shalmei simcha does not apply to Shavuos, since they must be offered at the time of simchah, just as one cannot fulfill shalmei simcha with shelamim offered on Erev Yom Tov, even though they continue to be eaten on Yom Tov.

“If so, jewelry can only be a fulfillment of simchah for women on Yom Tov itself or Chol Hamoed. However, the week following Shavuos does not serve as remedy if you didn’t buy beforehand to wear on Yom Tov.

“Although Mishnah Berurah (131:36) cites the practice of many places not to say Tachanun the week after Shavuos because of tashlumin, this refers to olas r’iyah and shalmei chagigah, not to the mitzvah of simchah.

“And although Chok Yaakov (O.C. 473:1) rules that one who forgot to bless Shehechiyanu on Shavuos can say it for the remainder of the week, the Acharonim reject this opinion, since those days are not holidays (Sha’ar Hatziyun 473:5).

“Thus, buying your wife jewelry is always welcome!” concluded Rabbi Dayan. “However, buying now will not serve as tashlumin for the missed opportunity of simchas Yom Tov.”

(See Tel Talpiyos vol. 59, 5763, pp. 31-34; Chashukei Chemed, Shavuos 46b.)

ראש הטופס

תחתית הטופס

Verdict: Buying new clothing or jewelry for one’s wife during the week after Shavuos, while welcome, cannot serve as tashlumin (remedy) for the missed mitzvah of simchas Yom Tov.

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