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Shmini

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In this week’s parsha we read about the death of Nadav and Avihu, the sons of Aharon, because they offered an “Eish Zara,” a “foreign fire” (Vayikra10:1).

This is a very “apt” week to discuss this subject as it is the Shabbat after Pesach. On this specific Shabbat, certain communities, predominantly Chassidic, have a special custom of using a key (schlissel in Yiddish) challah for HaMotzi at the three meals. The custom varies somewhat, some braid the challah into the shape of a key, some cut a piece of dough in the shape of a key and stick it on top of a regular shaped challah and some insert an actual metal key into the challah before baking (wrapped in foil).

The origins of this custom are Kabbalistic, connected to the “Tirayin Petichin” – metaphoric gates in Heaven, that according to the Zohar HaKadosh, are opened at the start of Pesach and remain so until Pesach Sheini. HaKadosh Baruch Hu (through these gates, as it were) rains down abundance upon us. The Imrei Pinchas (b.1726) cites this as the reason for the custom of the “key” challah, to reflect the fact that these Tirayin Petichin are still open and this presents a unique opportunity to focus our prayers and to merit a positive response.

This theme is echoed by the Apter Rebbe (b. 1748) also known by the name of his famous sefer “Ohev Yisrael” and the Belzer Rebbe (b. 1781) in his sefer “Choshvei Machshavot.”

This custom has meticulously been observed by admorim and poskim from Belz, Satmar, Tzans, and numerous other Chassidic sects for centuries.

Recently, however, this custom has come under criticism by some, claiming that it originated in Christian rituals. Their assertion is that many keys in the ancient Christian world often took the form of a cross, and therefore baking a challah in this shape is unacceptable practice, even tantamount to idol worship (“Eish Zara“)??

Since this is a subject close to my heart, I have researched in depth it for many years and have come to the conclusion that the claim that this custom falls under the category of “Eish Zara” is completely baseless and reliant on erroneous historical and halachic data.

The first question I would like to address is – “how do we classify an acceptable custom as opposed to an unacceptable one?” An acceptable or even commendable custom is one that:

Does not add to, detract from or contradict, any halacha. Glorifies the halacha AND/OR addresses a specific circumstance Has some Tanach/Mishna/Talmud/Rishonim/Acharonim basis/reference

A brief example of the above.

There is a halacha to eat Lechem Mishneh (two loaves) in the meals on Shabbat and Chag. The custom to baste the challah with egg wash and sprinkle sesame seeds on top is an acceptable custom because it does not detract/add/contradict any aspect of the halacha. It improves the quality of the challah and glorifies the mitzvah and it is a symbolic reference to the mann.

An unacceptable custom would be to only eat one challah in the Shabbat meal (detracts).

Our sages have always urged us to follow the customs of our fathers – those that are acceptable according to the above doctrine.

The second question to explore is – “what happens if the goyim copied a custom of ours and made it part of their religion, does that make it no longer acceptable for us?”

An example of this is the pattern of a cross. In a Mishna in Menachot (6:3) it describes how to do “Meshicha,” spread oil on the Rekikim (soft, thin matzot) in the Mikdash. The Gemara describes the pattern as the Greek letter “chi,” which is a cross, like the capital letter X. This is also the way oil was spread on the forehead of a Kohen inaugurated into service in the Mikdash.

The Christians later took this cross pattern and made it a central theme of their religion. Does this now mean that in the future 3rd Beit HaMikdash the Meshicha will no longer be done according to that pattern, because it has been used for purposes of avodah zarah?

And the answer is – it will still be in the same X pattern as before, despite the Christian use of this symbol. The Rambam paskens accordingly in his perush on this Mishna (above) and as we know, this psak was made after centuries of the existence of Christiantity, despite its use of the cross symbol.

We therefore have a general rule. Plagiarism of a Torah symbol by the goyim does not nullify the original Jewish validity of the symbol, but it does “qualify” its use. For example, we can still do Meshicha in the cross pattern because that is Halacha Le’Moshe Mi’Sinai, but we may not decorate our homes with that symbol, pray or bow down in front of that symbol, because these were specific uses the goyim made of it for their avodah zarah.

Obviously, if one baked their challah in the form of a cross – that would be very problematic. The ancient Christian practice of baking a bread shaped like a cross, was to copy the cross shape, not to associate it with keys. There is absolutely no Christian (or other) tradition of baking a bread in the shape of – a regular key (like our keys of today).

The Kabalistic premise of baking a key in this shape is based on authentic Torah sources and doing so is in fact glorifying the mitzvah, in the same way we sprinkle sesame seeds on the challah to remind us of the mann. As for those who bake the challah with an actual key inside, there is a specific Mishna (Taharot 4:1) which indicates this is acceptable.

The custom of the schlissel challah is a beautiful and meaningful one, that strengthens our direct connection with HaKadosh Baruch Hu and in no way or form serves as any kind of intermediary or “segulah,” Chas V’Shalom. It is merely a symbol used to glorify the mitzvah of Lechem Mishneh. It reminds us of the special, direct connect connection we have with HaKadosh Baruch Hu between Pesach and Pesach Sheini when the Tirayin Petichin, the Heavenly gates are open to us more than at other times of the year, as Hashem rains His Heavenly abundance on us. It is a reminder to be extra careful in our observance of Shabbat, as stated by the Ohev Yisrael.

Parshat HaShavua Trivia Question: What were the names of the two cousins who helped drag Nadav and Avihu’s bodies out of the Mishkan?

Answer to Last Shiur’s Trivia Question: What is Tenufa? Waving something in the same pattern like we do the lulav and etrog – to the four directions of the compass (symbolizing the four winds), upwards (symbolizing rain) and downwards (symbolizing dew). It is asking HaKadosh Baruch Hu for a blessing for the agriculture/parnassah.

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