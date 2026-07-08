Letters To The Editor - July 10, 2026

The History of Jews in America

I read with great interest Rabbi Dovid Hirsch's article on Jewish soldiers during the Revolutionary War (“The Forgotten Fighters: Jewish Soldiers of the American Revolution,” July 3). Notably, when Benedict Arnold's treason came to light, Colonel David Salisbury Franks came under suspicion. How could Franks not have known about Arnold's espionage? Yet, when Franks was exonerated, rumors still persisted of dual loyalty because his uncle was a loyalist and because he was Jewish.

This narrative is all too familiar to Jews today. As Rabbi Hirsch notes, Jews serve the United States faithfully in many capacities. One might say we wear many hats. As we combat the antisemitism industry, we should remember all those who served in combat for America in the past 250-plus years. Let us be grateful to this great nation for the opportunity to practice Judaism freely. Let us hold steadfast to our religious beliefs. Let us see the final redemption soon when we will truly be free.

And thank you, Rabbi Hirsch, for this enlightening article.

Chaim Yehuda Meyer

Brooklyn, N.Y.

The Greatest Country

Regarding America's 250th birthday. Despite its imperfections, America remains the hope and promise of the world. It’s one of the only countries where, when a ruling party is voted out of office, the transition proceeds smoothly. If America is so bad, “Why is it,” as Ronald Reagan was fond of saying, “that this is the only country in the world where everyone wants to get into, and no one wants to leave?”

Rabbi Dr. Bernhard Rosenberg

Edison, N.J.

Happy 250th Birthday, America!

“The Forgotten Fighters” reminds us that America's story is one of opportunity, freedom, and the ability to pursue our dreams. It reflects the freedom to own a home – or several homes – to buy a building, build one, start a business, and create a better future for ourselves and our families.

In short, America is the home of the free and the land of the brave. Here, we have been able to build shuls, yeshivos, and kollels thanks to the precious gift of religious freedom. Our non-Jewish neighbors enjoy that same freedom to build churches and worship as they choose. That is one of America's greatest strengths: people of different faiths and backgrounds living side by side, each free to practice their beliefs.

For all of us, America represents the freedom to live as we choose, to work where we choose, to worship as we choose – or not at all. Over the past 250 years, America has witnessed remarkable innovation, from the automobile and the telephone to the technologies that shape our lives today. We have the freedom to pursue the careers we want, negotiate our salaries, buy a home, start a business, and build a life according to our own ambitions rather than government dictates.

We have been blessed with the opportunity to live and let live.

As the Yankees and Mets hit home runs this summer, and as families swim, surf, barbecue, and enjoy the warm weather, let us also take a moment to reflect on these 250 years and all that America has made possible.

Most importantly, America has given Jewish communities the freedom to flourish while living alongside neighbors of every background in this great melting pot. May we always cherish the liberties that have allowed so many to build meaningful lives here.

May the spirit of freedom continue to flow this summer and for generations to come.

Happy 250th birthday, America!

Raquel Hanon

Via email