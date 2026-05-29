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Naso

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There is one central theme that flows through the entire parsha and that is Shalom, peace.

Let us quickly run through the entire parsha and we will notice this repeating thread.

At the end of last week’s parsha, we read about the family of Kehat who carried the holy vessels of the Mishkan. The Mefarshim ask why Kehat was mentioned before Gershon, the firstborn. The Malbim (Bamidbar 4:2) says that the reason is because of all the Levite families, Kehat was the most spiritually elevated (Moshe and Aharon were from the family of Kehat, for example) and were therefore chosen to carry the Ark of the Covenant.

Parshat Naso begins by detailing the tasks of the family of Gershon in the Mishkan. HaKadosh Baruch Hu said to Gershon “It is true that I mentioned your younger brother Kehat first, but in return, I will begin an entire parsha with your name! “Naso et Rosh Bnei Gershon, etc.” (Bamidbar 4:22). In addition, since you are the firstborn, you will carry the first thing that was made for the Mishkan, the coverings.”

Next, the pesukim talk about the task of Merari, carrying the Mishkan beams and outer structure. HaKadosh Baruch Hu said to Merari “It is true that of the three, you are mentioned last. However, you are entrusted with carrying the parts of the Mishkan that were prepared first before all the rest, the special beams that were made from cedar trees brought down to Egypt by Yaakov Avinu (Gemara Brachot 55b). In addition, of the three families, you are the most numerous (3,200, Bamidbar 4:44)”.

Thus, HaKadosh Baruch Hu instilled Shalom between the three families.

The parsha then mentions the sin of lashon hara and its aftermath, leprosy and how the perpetrator must be sent out of the camp, until he has done teshuvah (Bamidbar 5:2). There is no sin that destroys Shalom within Am Yisrael more than lashon hara.

Next are the sins of theft and deceit, which after lashon hara, are the most destructive forces against peace.

Following the above, the parsha continues with the subject of the Sotah, a woman suspected of adultery, in which we read to what lengths HaKadosh Baruch Hu is willing to go to restore peace between husband and wife – to allow His holy name to be erased!

After this we read about the Nazir, someone who witnesses a Sotah, that causes a destructive inner, spiritual imbalance. The Torah lists the steps needed for the Nazir to restore inner peace.

The next paragraph, is perhaps the most blatant of all in the parsha, the Priestly Blessing, because it spells it out directly – “Veyasem lecha Shalom!” (Bamidbar 6:26)

The next (and most repetitive) part of the parsha are the sacrifices of the Nesi’im (heads of the tribes), offered during the inauguration of the Mishkan. It is one of the easiest parts of the Torah to read, because it is repeating the same words over and over again, twelve times! Why not save everyone the time – simply list the elements of the korban once, the first time with Nachshon ben Aminadav (Yehuda) and then say “On the second day Netanel ben Tzuar (Yissachar) brought the exact same korban. On the third day Eliav ben Cheilon (Zevulun) brought the exact same korban. etc.? The Midrash Rabba details over numerous pages, how although the physical elements of the korban were identical, the intentions of each tribe when they offered the korban, were completely different.

However, there is another reason for the repetition. If you just stated the details of the korban once, with Nachshon ben Aminadav, and then said that the others brought the exact same korban (without listing the elements), this could arouse jealousy between the tribes. Therefore, to instill peace, each tribe is repeated, entirely, word for word, as each of the other tribes, to show that they are all equally important.

Finally, the parsha ends with a description of how HaKadosh Baruch Hu communicated with Moshe, that His “voice” emanated out from above the Kaporet (mantle), between the two Kruvim (cherubs) on the Aron. As Chazal tell us (Zohar 148a), the Kruvim had the faces of children, one male, one female and were facing each other in a loving embrace – with total Shalom.

It is not surprising that HaKadosh Baruch Hu only communicates with Am Yisrael directly when total Shalom exists, because Shalom is one of HaKadosh Baruch Hu’s names (Shoftim 6:24).

When you read last week’s and this week’s parsha you can almost “hear” HaKadosh Baruch Hu imploring Am Yisrael – “Peace, peace! I want you to maintain peace. This is the most important thing!”

Paradoxically, however, the remaining parshas in Sefer Bamidbar are filled with the opposite of peace. If we were to choose the one book from the Chumash that epitomizes the “lack of peace,” it is Sefer Bamidbar. The spies, Korach, Mei Meriva, Balak, the Midianites tempting Am Yisrael, Pinchas killing Zimri and Kozbi, the journeys in the Midbar, the backtracking, the complaints etc. etc.

So, was this week’s parsha’s plea for peace in vain?

The Midbar was a learning curve for Am Yisrael. HaKadosh Baruch Hu spells it out to us – “I want peace!,” but Am Yisrael did not listen, repeatedly. We said above that HaKadosh Baruch Hu communicates with us directly from between the Kruvim. However, HaKadosh Baruch Hu also communicates with us when there is no peace, in an indirect way – through punishment.

Either way, Am Yisrael made it through the desert after 40 years. They learned the lesson, sometimes the easy way, and sometimes the hard way.

Similarly, today, Am Yisrael are at the tail end of the Diaspora, speedily approaching the Redemption. Just as the Midbar was a learning curve, so too has the Diaspora been. We could already be in the era of Mashiach, if we would simply have listened to what HaKadosh Baruch Hu implored us “I demand peace in Am Yisrael!,” but like the generation the Midbar, we have not yet fully hearkened that call and therefore we have not yet left the desert.

The consolation is that we will “leave the desert” and merit Redemption, either way – the easy way or the hard way. In the end we will all enter the Promised Land led by Mashiach.

Parshat HaShavua Trivia Question: What kind of animal is a Tachash?

Answer to Last Shiur’s Trivia Question: Which Levite family was not given wagons? Kehat. They carried the vessels by hand.

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