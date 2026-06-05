A miracle is every day, and every breath we take;
A miracle is every morning, when from our sleep we wake;
A miracle is that we cope with all the trials of life,
A miracle is when we’re down –- we get up and we survive.
A miracle is when we taste, and feel and touch and see;
A miracle is when we speak, and hear, and laugh with glee;
A miracle is when we walk beneath a stretching sky;
A miracle is when we think, and write, and love and cry.
A miracle is every movement and every word we say,
A friendly gesture, or a smile that graces our day;
A loyal friend, some words of hope…the fragrance of a rose,
The sounds of music in the air….miracles consist of those…
A miracle is every moment that’s gifted to us from above,
And the greatest gift God gave to man is the ability to love…
Love, birth, renewal – all of which – makes our world go round…
And everywhere we turn and look – God’s miracles abound.
Being human, we always wait for big miracles to come our way,
And fail to notice the little ones, which God sends to us each day;
Life is full of God’s miracles, from morning till the night;
It’s up to us to recognize them, when they come within our sight.