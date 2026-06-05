A miracle is every day, and every breath we take;

A miracle is every morning, when from our sleep we wake;

A miracle is that we cope with all the trials of life,

A miracle is when we’re down –- we get up and we survive.

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A miracle is when we taste, and feel and touch and see;

A miracle is when we speak, and hear, and laugh with glee;

A miracle is when we walk beneath a stretching sky;

A miracle is when we think, and write, and love and cry.

A miracle is every movement and every word we say,

A friendly gesture, or a smile that graces our day;

A loyal friend, some words of hope…the fragrance of a rose,

The sounds of music in the air….miracles consist of those…

A miracle is every moment that’s gifted to us from above,

And the greatest gift God gave to man is the ability to love…

Love, birth, renewal – all of which – makes our world go round…

And everywhere we turn and look – God’s miracles abound.

Being human, we always wait for big miracles to come our way,

And fail to notice the little ones, which God sends to us each day;

Life is full of God’s miracles, from morning till the night;

It’s up to us to recognize them, when they come within our sight.