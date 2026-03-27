Photo Credit: Jewish Press

We are living through challenging days here in Israel. The Home Front Command issues specific instructions on how to ensure our physical safety. But our souls need to be protected too. How do we build a Mamad (safe room) for our souls?

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I would like to share an inspiring idea I heard over Shabbat. We can think of the word Mamad as an acronym for the words: machshava (thought), maaseh (action), and dibbur (speech).

Our Sages teach us that our souls find expression in three ways: in our thoughts, deeds, and speech. It is our responsibility to control these three areas and channel them in positive directions. If the news around us is overwhelming, then it’s important to enter the Mamad of the soul by strengthening ourselves and those around us with positive thoughts, actions, and speech.

The choice is ours. When the siren goes off, should we read frightening news updates or a chapter of Tehillim? As we prepare for Pesach, should we communicate a sense of depression and despair, or try our best to create a cheerful atmosphere in our homes?

It’s certainly not easy. Every one of us has a critical role to play right now – whether serving on the front lines or in the rear, as well as every exhausted mother and every teacher trying to teach classes on Zoom – all of us, from the three-year-old child to the ninety-year-old senior. May it be G-d’s will that we succeed in entering the spiritual Mamad of uplifting thoughts, actions, and speech.

Don’t Allow Pesach to Be Stolen from You

Rabbi Aviad Hezni writes as follows:

“This morning at a bus stop I heard two women saying that there is nothing to eat on Pesach. During the last few days, I have seen dozens of somewhat cynical social media posts regarding Pesach products, calories, and family squabbles. My friends, they are trying to steal Pesach from us!

“Pesach is the most revolutionary holiday in human history. Pesach is the holiday of a powerless nation that prevails over the world’s greatest superpower and goes out from slavery to freedom with an abundance of miracles.

“Pesach is taking a chained and broken slave and whispering in his ear that he is not only a number. He has dreams, feelings, and phenomenal strength within himself. And, above all, he has G-d and a holy calling.

“Pesach is telling the next generation about the previous generations and how to walk in their ways by living according to their true faith.

“Pesach is a process of clarification, of discovering who we really are.

“Pesach is a holiday of simplicity: a little flour, a little water, and a quick bake in the oven. To know how to take pleasure from simple and unsophisticated things.

“So think about Pesach. Live Pesach. Don’t allow shallow conversation to steal your Pesach. Our ‘suffering’ comes from exaggerated cleaning or home improvement projects and from excessive shopping.

“Pesach halachot are important, yet simple and non-threatening. They are meant to encourage a process of spiritual growth and self-refinement. We can neither allow what is of secondary importance to become the main thing, nor allow Pesach to be stolen from us. Wishing all a joyful and kosher holiday.”

Parshat Tzav: The Virtue of Alacrity

In Parshat Tzav, this week’s Torah portion, even before we enter the details of the offerings, one word stands out: tzav. “Hashem spoke to Moshe, saying: Command Aharon and his sons, saying…” Generations of commentators pause over this word, tzav, and ask: Why does the verse not simply say “instruct”? Why not just “say”?

Rashi explains: “Tzav is an expression of urgency, for now and for future generations.”

There is a message here for Aharon the kohen, and in fact for everyone who would follow him, throughout the generations: respond with urgency. Embrace every spiritual task without delay. Many commentators develop from here an entire discussion about zerizut – spiritual eagerness and readiness – as the foundation of all meaningful action. In Mesillat Yesharim, for example, zerizut appears as one of the first stages in a person’s inner spiritual growth.

Here is just one paragraph from there on the importance of this quality:

“You will see that human nature is very heavy, for physicality is coarse. Therefore, a person is not naturally drawn to effort and labor. One who wishes to merit the service of the Creator, blessed be He, must overcome his own nature, strengthen himself, and act with alacrity. For if he abandons himself to his own heaviness, he will certainly not succeed.”

Translated by Yehoshua Siskin and Janine Muller Sherr.

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