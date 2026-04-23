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Question: I have two questions regarding Pirkei Avot. First, is there a specific reason that the last chapter is read on the Sabbath before Shavuot, or is this just a quirk of the calendar? Second, in that last chapter, we find a listing of qualities that enable one to acquire Torah knowledge, including anavah, humility, which I find difficult to believe in light of the Gemara in Gittin that chastises one of the scholars for his anavah, saying that it ultimately caused the destruction of the Beit HaMikdash.

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Zvi Kirschner

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Synopsis: The study of Pirkei Avot through the summer is specified in halacha (Rema, Orach Chayyim 292:2). While we are accustomed not to organize a study session on Shabbat afternoon between Mincha and Ma’ariv, we do recite Pirkei Avot at that time after Pesach up until the Shabbat before Rosh Hashanah. The Magen Avraham (ad loc.) explains that we are reluctant to organize a study session at that time for fear that it will continue until dusk and thereby interfere with seudah shlishit. The Gaon of Vilna (Biur HaGra) explains that in the summer months, the days are longer, so there is time for Torah study before pausing for seudah shlishit. The Chafetz Chaim notes that since many people come to shul on Shabbat afternoon and engage in idle conversation, it is better to listen to the words of mussar of Pirkei Avot.

Since there are six Sabbaths between Pesach and Shavuot and six chapters in this tractate, we devote an entire Sabbath to the study of each chapter. After Shavuot, specifically in the month of Elul, there are weeks when we double up and learn two chapters on one Sabbath. We always read the last chapter on the Sabbath before Shavuot, as you note, and the fifth and sixth chapters together on the Sabbath before Rosh Hashanah. This last chapter is referred to as Kinyan HaTorah – literally, “the method of acquiring Torah.” It is not part of the original Mishnayot compiled by R. Yehudah HaNasi, but is rather a compilation of Tannaitic Beraitot that were added subsequently and appear in the Vilna Shas as a sixth chapter of the tractate.

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Answer: The sefer Matnot Chayyim authored by HaRav Matisyahu Salomon, zt”l, the late Mashgiach Ruchani of Beth Medrash Govoha in Lakewood, N.J., and formerly of Yeshivah Beth Yosef in Gateshead, England, contains a compilation of essays about Kinyan HaTorah as specified in this Mishna. (The sefer is available through Israel Book Shop in Lakewood.)

In his preface, the author explains why this tractate is studied during the weeks prior to Shavuot, and we shall see that our Sages deliberately set this course of study for that specific time of the year.

Rabbi Salomon explains that the preparations for Matan Torah (receiving the Torah at Mt. Sinai on Shavuot) are accomplished through the 48 methods of acquisition listed in the last chapter of Avot, which is thus referred to as Kinyan HaTorah. Although there are numerous reasons given for the study of Avot, it is proper to bring the words of the Hasid Ya’vez, as found in Midrash Shmuel: “The Torah can only dwell in one whose being is devoid of negative traits, and who is full of important [and admirable] traits.” This is what G-d meant when He states in Parshat Yitro (Exodus 19:15), “Heyu nechonim Li shloshet yamim, al tigshu el isha” – Be ready after a three-day period, come not near a woman.” (Rashi ad loc. explains that this refers specifically to the purification of the women of Bnei Yisrael so that they would be ritually pure at the time of the giving of the Torah. It is understood that if the women remain pure, the men would remain pure as well. If they were to intermingle in the days leading up to Matan Torah, there is potential for both to lose their ritually pure status.)

Rabbi Salomon adds that similarly, the cleansing of one’s clothes (ibid. 19:10) suggests that one must purify oneself from the ritual impurities and uncleanliness that restrain the soul from reaching its highest level of attainment. The chapters of Avot preceding this last one are replete with important matters that enable the soul to come closer to its Creator and thus awaken a person to service to G-d.

However, he points out, this last chapter of Avot is completely focused on the attainment of Torah, and, as such, Kinyan HaTorah is the appropriate chapter for us to study before Shavuot.

To be continued.

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