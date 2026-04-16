Photo Credit: Courtesy

This week, I had the privilege of encountering a treasure: a finely bound, five-volume set of the Torah commentary of Rabbi Samson Raphael Hirsch, a work that can be described, without exaggeration, as one of the crowning achievements of modern Jewish thought.

Advertisement





Originally published between 1867 and 1878 under its German title Uebersetzung und Erklärung des Pentateuchs, this commentary has, over time, rightfully earned its place among the classics. But to call it merely a “commentary” is to miss the point entirely. Hirsch set out with an ambitious – some would say audacious – goal: to demonstrate the absolute unity of the Written Torah with the entirety of the Oral Tradition, from Mishna and Talmud to Midrash and halacha, and to present from them a complete and coherent Jewish worldview.

At the heart of Hirsch’s approach lies his remarkable sensitivity to language – specifically, to Lashon Hakodesh. For Hirsch, Hebrew is not a convenient tool for communication; it is itself a revelation. Every root, every grammatical form, every subtle variation carries meaning. Through careful attention to etymology and structure, he uncovers layers of significance that transform familiar verses into profound statements of theology and ethics. Words that share roots are not coincidentally related – they are conceptually intertwined, offering the reader a glimpse into the Torah’s internal unity.

Rav Hirsch reads the Torah as it was meant to be read: in concert with halacha and enriched by Aggadah. Law and narrative, obligation and inspiration, converge seamlessly in his pages. His discussions of mitzvot are especially striking. Not content with describing what is to be done, he probes why it is to be done, revealing the spiritual vision that animates Jewish practice.

Yet one cannot ignore the historical backdrop against which this work was written. In 19th-century Frankfurt, at a time when the authority of Torah was under sustained assault by the rising forces of reform and rationalism, Hirsch’s commentary served another purpose as well. It was a defense of the Divine origin and enduring relevance of Torah. In this sense, the work is as much a response to modernity as it is an exposition of tradition, embodying Hirsch’s enduring ideal of Torah im Derech Eretz.

Rabbi Samson Raphael Hirsch transformed the religious landscape of Frankfurt am Main by establishing the infrastructure for Modern Orthodoxy. Leaving a prestigious post as Chief Rabbi of Moravia, he arrived in 1851 to lead a small group of 11 families who sought an alternative to the city’s Reform-dominated mainstream community. R. Hirsch became the spiritual leader of the newly formed Israelitische Religionsgesellschaft (Israelite Religious Society). Under his leadership during this decade, the congregation grew rapidly, numbering hundreds of families by the time of his later years.

Rav Hirsch also established a secondary school (Realschule) and a primary school (Bürgerschule) in 1853. These were pioneering institutions where he personally served as headmaster and teacher, implementing his Torah im Derech Eretz philosophy by combining rigorous Jewish training with secular education.

Share this article on WhatsApp: