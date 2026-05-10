Economists measure income inequality with the Gini coefficient: a 0-to-1 score showing how unevenly income is distributed across a population. Zero means perfect equality. One means perfect concentration. Most developed economies sit between 0.25 and 0.45. The United States is around 0.40. Israel is roughly 0.35. South Africa runs above 0.60.

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The number changes slowly, and almost always in one direction. Wealth compounds. Returns flow to those who already hold capital, networks, and access. Without intervention, market economies drift toward concentration. The rich get richer not because the system is rigged, but because that is what capital does.

The Failure of the Classic Answers

Every society faces the same question. How do you allow wealth creation without letting it harden into a permanent caste? The classic answers fail. Pure laissez-faire capitalism breeds monopolies and family dynasties like the Robber Barons of the industrial revolution. Pure socialism breeds poverty. The old line captures the trap: “Under capitalism, man oppresses man. Under socialism, it is the other way around.”

Parshas Behar offers a third path, more economically sophisticated than it first appears.

A Reset Built into the Price

Every fifty years, in Yovel, ancestral land returns to its original family. Every seven years, in Shemittah, Hebrew slaves go free. At first glance, this looks like a Mamdani-style forced redistribution: confiscate, redistribute, repeat. It is not.

The Torah does not impose broad redistribution. Beyond targeted obligations to the poor and the clergy (terumah, maaser, peah, leket, shi’chicha), it allows asset accumulation. A person may buy land and grow wealthy. Inequality is permitted. What is not permitted is its conversion into permanent inheritance. Every seven years there is a soft reset (of loans) and every fifty years there is a full economic reset (of real estate), and the poor again become debt-free landowners. Even before Yovel, the family carries a mitzvah to be goel, to redeem the sold land, as Boaz did for Naomi and Ruth.

The mechanism is striking. The reset is not imposed on the market. It is priced into it. Land is worth less because the “purchase” of land is effectively a time-limited lease. The Torah depresses land value, making the buy-back affordable.

If Yovel is ten years away, a buyer pays for ten years of use, not perpetual ownership. If Shemittah is two years away, a buyer of labor pays for two years of indentured servitude. The Torah does not distort pricing. It writes the terminal value into the contract. The market pricing remains intact. The reset happens automatically. Wealth is not seized.

In financial terms, the asset behaves like a bond that pays interest and returns zero at maturity. Finance 101 defines an asset’s value as the present value of future cash flows. The Torah says the buyer purchases only the cash flows up to Yovel, not beyond. Remove the cash flows beyond the Yovel, and the asset is worth less. Affordability follows.

A Modern Parable: Co-ops and Condos

Compare the prices of cooperative apartments to condominiums. Co-ops typically sell at a discount. The discount reflects the difficulty of selling: sales require co-op board approval, debt is restricted, and equity contributions are often higher. A smaller buyer pool and higher friction at sale reduce value.

So why would anyone buy a condo? The answer is not economic. It is social. The same friction that makes a co-op harder to sell is what makes it more attractive. Tenants have a greater say in who their neighbors are. Higher down payments limit access to people with greater financial stability. Owners choose to reduce the financial value of their property in exchange for higher social value in their community.

The result is visible. In co-ops, people stay longer, build community, and take more responsibility. In condos, financial buyers squeezing yield and owners relying on heavy leverage often weaken the social fabric. A discount on price can produce a premium in life.

Reprice, Don’t Redistribute

Economist Thomas Sowell, who spent a career documenting the failures of redistribution, observed that the twentieth century is full of countries that set out to “redistribute wealth and ended up redistributing poverty.” Rent control is the textbook case. It is sold as help for the poor. It does the opposite. Tenants stop moving, supply contracts, and prices rise. The same people who would benefit the most from the economic opportunity of living in the city are locked out due to lack of supply.

The Torah avoids the trap. It does not redistribute. It reprices.

The Deeper Message Is About Place

The deeper message of Behar is not about wealth. It is about place.

Vayikra 25:25 says, “If your brother becomes impoverished and his means decline with you, you shall strengthen him, and he shall dwell and shall reside and shall live with you.” The phrase “with you” carries the verse. Your brother is not a statistic. He is your neighbor. The Torah does not address poverty in the abstract. It addresses poverty next door.

Modern social science is rediscovering this. Raj Chetty’s research at Opportunity Insights shows that a child’s adult earnings are predicted more by zip code than by family income. Move a child from one neighborhood to another, and his earnings trajectory changes for life. Where you live shapes who you become. The Torah understood this three thousand years ago.

The next verse, on interest, follows naturally. “Do not take interest from him. Fear your G-d and let your brother live with you.” Again, “live with you.” High interest is not condemned only because it impoverishes. It is condemned because it displaces. A man buried in debt sells his home, leaves his community, and disappears from the social fabric. The Torah is not only protecting his bank balance. It is protecting his address.

Strengthen Him Before He Falls

Rashi sharpens the point. The Torah says v’hechezakta bo, you shall strengthen him. Do not wait until he falls. Support him before the collapse.

My late father used to say that it’s easy to get people to be heroes once someone hits bottom. The bankruptcy filing, the foreclosure notice, the shuttered business, that is when communities mobilize and fundraisers appear overnight. When a person is still standing, struggling but not yet broken, help is rare. Ask anyone who has tried to borrow money when their business was in distress.

The Torah reverses the instinct. The highest form of tzedakah is not rescue. It is prevention. It is helping someone remain whole.

The image is simple. You do not wait for your grandmother to G-d forbid tumble down the stairs and then call an ambulance. You take her arm before the first step. That is v’hechezakta bo. Hold him up.

The Slow Erosion of Place

The Torah’s concern is keeping the financially struggling Jew in place. In his community. Jewish history illustrates a broader principle: financial struggle, left unaddressed, hollows out the community itself.

Vladimir Jabotinsky captured the mechanism. In his essay “The Antisemitism of ‘Men’ and ‘Things,'” he identified two forms of persecution. The first is overt: pogroms, expulsions, deportations. The second is exclusion from financial opportunity. He observed that in “progressive” countries, “Violent antisemitism is not tolerated. What actually goes on is a social process [of financial sanctioning].” He quoted an old Baltic saying to capture the financial version: “Never trouble to kill the flies: but leave no crumbs for them.” He called it “a formula of… ‘polite’ antisemitism.”

Communities can be uprooted without a single act of overt violence. Limit opportunity, restrict trade, tax heavily, and people leave on their own. A society can empty out quietly, long before any visible crisis.

Parshas Behar guards against this slow erosion. The laws of interest, support, Yovel, and Shemittah aim at one goal. Keep the brother in place. At home. Standing.

The Final Measure

The economic genius of Parshas Behar is clear. The reset is built into the price. The market is preserved. Capitalism is permitted. Inequality exists, but it does not calcify.

The moral insight cuts deeper. Care is not the ambulance at the bottom of the stairs. It is the steady hand on your grandmother’s arm before she steps down. A society is measured the same way, not by how it rescues those who fall, but by how many it keeps standing in the first place.

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