In this era, where the demand for rigorous, fact-based journalism is higher than ever, The New York Times has chosen instead to abandon editorial standards in favor of printing sensationalist fiction as fact.

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Nicholas Kristof’s May 11 opinion column in the Times, which attempts to accuse the Israel Defense Forces of utilizing specially trained canines to sexually assault Palestinian detainees, represents a staggering collapse of journalistic integrity. It is an allegation so biologically absurd and transparently fabricated that its publication in what is supposedly a paper of record defies belief.

The central, most shocking claim in Kristof’s piece – that an unnamed journalist was held down and sexually assaulted by a dog under the command of Israeli guards – is not merely unverified; it is practically and biologically impossible.

Moreover, the primary source underpinning the claims is the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, an organization with documented ties to Hamas and a history of laundering incendiary, unverified claims against Israel.

And as leading canine behaviorists, veterinarians, and animal trainers have repeatedly pointed out in the wake of this controversy, the claims contradict basic canine anatomy and behavioral science. In short, you cannot train a male dog to sexually assault a human on command. It is a physiological fantasy.

Yet, rather than treating the claims with the extreme skepticism that extraordinary claims require, Kristof presented testimonies from anonymous and highly suspect actors as verified systemic policy. Indeed, neither Kristof nor the Times’s vaunted fact-checking department bothered to consult basic veterinary science before spreading this medieval-style libel to millions of readers.

One might ask, if the claim defies basic science, how did it end up in The New York Times? The answer points to a broader, more disturbing trend within the paper’s editorial board: a willingness to act as a scrivener for anti-Israel propaganda, provided it fits a preconceived narrative.

The “dog rape” accusation has been circulating in the darker corners of the internet for months, pushed heavily by virulent anti-Israel “human rights” NGOs with well-documented ties to Hamas front groups. By elevating these fringe internet rumors and anonymous, uncorroborated accounts to its opinion pages, the Times has handed a megaphone to the architects of a modern-day blood libel.

The intent behind Kristof’s piece is entirely transparent. By fabricating tales of systematic, officially sanctioned sexual violence by Israel, the narrative seeks to create a false moral equivalence with the heavily documented, undeniable, and systematic sexual violence committed by Hamas terrorists on October 7.

So it was likely not a coincidence that it ran the day before the report of Israel’s Civil Commission findings on the Oct. 7 sexual violence was scheduled to be released. In fact, the Times has repeatedly minimized the charges.

The response issued by the Times to all of the backlash – claiming Kristof’s column was simply “deeply reported opinion” – only made things worse. Opinion columnists are not exempt from the facts and publishers are not exempt from the duty of gatekeeping. If The New York Times wishes to preserve whatever remains of its reputation for rigor, it must immediately issue a formal retraction of the unverified canine allegations, issue a public apology, and implement strict editorial oversight over its opinion division.

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