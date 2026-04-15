In its post-mortem on why U.S.-Iran diplomatic talks in Pakistan collapsed this past week, The New York Times offered a predictably partisan, anti-Trump analysis; that the negotiations failed because the United States attempted to dictate maximalist terms that far exceeded what it had actually gained on the battlefield.

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According to this narrative, the Trump administration overplayed its hand, demanding concessions that humiliated Tehran and doomed the prospect of a negotiated ceasefire. But this assessment, of course, is not just a misreading of diplomatic strategy; it plainly and dangerously misrepresents the fundamental reality of both the military conflict and the nature of the Iranian regime.

The Times’ analysis relies on the bizarre premise that Operation Epic Fury resulted in some sort of military stalemate requiring a balanced, equitable compromise. But the reality on the ground is just the opposite. In less than a month, the United States and Israel systematically annihilated forty years of Iranian military investment. They pulverized deeply buried nuclear facilities, sank the Iranian submarine fleet, by-passed state-of-the-art air defenses with complete impunity, and decapitated the operational leadership of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

In no way did the United States go to Islamabad to negotiate a compromise with a peer adversary; it went to dictate terms of surrender to a defeated terror state. To demand the complete, irreversible dismantling of Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, and its proxy network is not diplomatic overreach; it is the exact, necessary codification of the military victory already achieved.

The Times well knows this and so does Tehran. But the Times is still in the throes of Trump Derangement Syndrome and can’t acknowledge any Trump success and Iran is hopelessly seeking to escape the consequences of its military disaster.

Iran is desperate, but the Times isn’t and should be ashamed.

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