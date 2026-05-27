For decades, despite being mired in controversy, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency in the Near East (UNRWA) has been shielded from meaningful scrutiny by a protective, if somewhat overblown cloak of humanitarianism. Whenever the agency faces intense criticism for its deep, systemic failures – whether it is the radicalization of its educational curricula, the stockpiling of munitions in its facilities or the infiltration of its staff by terror syndicates like Hamas – the international diplomatic establishment inevitably rushes to its defense, extravagantly insisting that the agency is “irreplaceable.”

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But the problem with UNRWA is foundational, and extends beyond corruption, compromised staff, or operational failures in Gaza. In fact, it is an agency whose very mandate is structurally designed to prevent the resolution of the Palestinian refugee crisis. If the international community is actually serious about the long-term stability and peace in the Middle East, UNRWA must not simply be reformed; it must be dismantled.

So, it is fortuitous that Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark) and two dozen Republican lawmakers sent a clear, undeniable message to the White House with their proposed resolution barring any U.S. funding for the UN that would end up with UNRWA.

To understand why UNRWA is so destructive, one must look at how it defines a “refugee” compared to the rest of the world. The global standard for managing displaced populations falls under the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). The UNHCR operates with a clear, humane mandate: protect refugees, alleviate their immediate suffering, and aggressively seek a permanent solution to end their refugee status. Those solutions have included voluntary repatriation, local integration into the host country, or resettlement in a third country. Crucially, under the UNHCR framework, once a refugee is successfully integrated or gains citizenship elsewhere, their refugee status is permanently retired.

UNRWA, however, operates in a completely different, entirely manufactured legal reality. Established as a temporary relief agency in 1949 exclusively serving Palestinians, UNRWA’s unique mandate deliberately omits the goal of permanent resettlement or integration into host countries. More egregiously, UNRWA automatically bestows refugee status onto the descendants of the original displaced population, generation after generation, ad infinitum.

So, under UNRWA’s twisted definition, a Palestinian whose grandparents fled Haifa in 1948, who was born in Jordan, holds a Jordanian passport, and has lived a full life in Amman is still classified by the United Nations as a “refugee.” This is an unprecedented absurdity in international law. Through this mechanism of endless generational inheritance, UNRWA has artificially expanded an original displaced population of roughly 700,000 people into a sprawling, perpetual “refugee” class of nearly six million today.

Nor is UNRWA’s unique mandate a mere bureaucratic quirk; it is a profound political weapon. By endlessly manufacturing new generations of refugees, UNRWA serves as the institutional life support for the maximalist Palestinian demand known as the “right of return.” The agency actively cultivates a narrative of permanent victimhood and temporary residence among its constituents, feeding the illusion that millions of descendants will one day flood across the borders of the sovereign State of Israel. Plainly, this notion is inherently incompatible with any realistic two-state solution.

Nor would transitioning the Palestinian portfolio to the UNHCR and other standard UN bodies and programs mean abandoning Palestinians. It would simply entail applying the same international standards to Palestinians that are applied to every other refugee population on earth!

Moreover, it would prioritize actual economic integration, resettlement, advancement, and self-sufficiency rather than warehousing generations of people in a permanent holding pattern just to maintain political leverage.

The Trump administration must take the bull by the horns on this long-festering issue as it has on so many others. True humanitarianism seeks to graduate people out of refugee status, not trap them in it. UNRWA does not solve the refugee problem; it is the engine that drives it. It is time to shut that engine down.

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