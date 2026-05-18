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In Gemara Berachos daf tes, it discusses the earliest time in the morning that one may recite Kerias Shema. One concern is that it must already be sufficiently light so that the mitzvah is performed during the daytime and not while it is still considered night. One opinion offered is that the proper time begins “when a person can recognize his friend from a distance of four amos.” At that point, dawn has progressed enough for the morning Shema to be recited.

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My father, Rabbi Saul Weiss, a”h, offered a beautiful homiletical interpretation of this passage, one that feels especially meaningful at this time of year. The Gemara, he explained, is not only discussing physical light, but spiritual readiness. It is asking: When is a person truly prepared to be kabalas ol malchus shamayim – to accept upon himself the yoke of Heaven and to connect properly with Hashem?

The answer is: when one can “recognize his friend” even when that friend is outside of his own “daled amos.” In other words, when a person encounters someone who is different from him – someone who thinks differently, lives differently, or practices Judaism differently – and can still genuinely recognize that person’s dignity and worth. To “recognize” another person means more than merely noticing him. It means acknowledging his humanity, respecting his sincerity, and appreciating that his approach, while different from one’s own, may have validity. When a person reaches the level where he can look beyond differences and treat others with understanding and respect, then he is truly ready to stand before Hashem.

What an important message this has for us: People may have varied religious practices, ideologies, or political views. They may come from different backgrounds, affiliations and persuasions. But this doesn’t mean that there needs to be strife between us. This was the issue among Rabbi Akiva’s students. They denigrated those who thought differently, when they should have acknowledged and respected their divergent views and beliefs.

As we come to the end of the sefira period, we should remember this important lesson and integrate it in our interactions with others. If we show respect to those who are different from us, we will maintain shalom and good feelings between people.

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