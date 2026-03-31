Photo Credit: Jewish Press

My husband Daniel Lobell is a comedian, and he often reminds me that in the Talmud, it literally says that two comedians in the marketplace are destined for the World to Come. Why? Because they make people happy. They bring people joy.

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I can attest to this fact. People ask me, “Are you always laughing?” The truth is, I usually am. I mean, I married a man who, at our wedding, in front of our family and friends, got up to the microphone and sang a song in fake Chinese. I could hear our guests saying, “I didn’t know he knew Chinese!” Eleven years later, and some people are still convinced my husband is a multilinguist.

My husband has performed for everyone from kids to seniors in nursing homes to straphangers in the New York City subway. Once, he did a private show for a man in hospice. He told me he had to fight back the tears the entire time, but seeing the slight smile on that man’s face was worth it. So yes, the fool gets the world to come, for making this world so enjoyable.

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