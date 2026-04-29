Photo Credit: Jewish Press

In our family, no trip begins without gathering bags – sometimes too many – of nosh. Dried fruit, pretzels, nothing that will melt or smell bad. Wherever we go, we arrive looking like we’re prepared for a weeklong expedition, even if it’s just a day out.

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To an outsider, it might seem excessive. After all, snacks can be bought almost anywhere. Isn’t part of being on vacation about letting go, being spontaneous, and indulging in what’s around you?

But for us, the nosh is not just about food. It’s about consistency. Going on vacation doesn’t mean living without limits or good choices. It means expanding our experiences while staying grounded in who we are and what we need, regardless of the location.

Packing nosh is a small, tangible expression of that idea. It says: We plan ahead, and we take care of ourselves – and each other, by avoiding getting hangry. There’s comfort in it, too. A snack from home can turn a long wait, a delayed train, or a cranky afternoon into something manageable.

So yes, we shlep our bags of nosh – through airports, onto beaches, into museums. Maybe it’s a little extra. But it’s also intentional. Because no matter where we go, a change of scenery doesn’t have to mean a change of self.

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