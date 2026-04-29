Photo Credit: Jewish Press

I’m not really a big nosher, but if I had to talk about my go-to nosh, it would be potato chips. I know most people think of sweets when it comes to nosh, but I prefer a more salty, savory treat like pretzels or potato chips. Chips really hit the spot for me. They are the perfect embodiment of a salty sensory delectable snack. Their crunch and snap are so satisfying. Ruffles are my favorite brand. I love their tight ridges which are perfect for catching a good accompanying dip like chummus, salsa, or sour cream and onions.

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Chips are great with a sandwich and could even be served at a BBQ. I also like how they are so versatile with new flavors being introduced all the time (think honey barbeque, dill pickle, sweet chili, vinegar, garlic and herb, etc.). The only problem with chips is that they are engineered to have a vanishing calorie density meaning they melt on our tongue tricking our brain to consume more of them than we initially intend to.

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