יום רביעי, 15 יולי 2026Wednesday, July 15, 2026
Follow Us
יום רביעי, א׳ אב תשפ״וWednesday, July 15, 2026
Menu
close
Follow Us
Menu
close

Sections

Menu
close
Menu
close
Menu
close

Categories:

Word Prompt – SHVITZ – Anat Coleman

By Anat Coleman

|

July 15, 2026, 11 AM ET

In the summer, my clothes announce me before I speak. During the winter, everyone is wearing a hat. Difference disappears beneath coats. I don’t stand out. Then summer arrives.

As temperatures climb, the city seems to shed layers. Shorts appear. Tank tops emerge. I remain covered. And start to shvitz.

What surprises me each year is not the sweating. It's the visibility. My clothing can feel like a declaration. Before I say a word, strangers know something about me. I stand out this season.

Some days I am proud of that visibility. Other days I am simply aware of it as I shvitz. What does it mean to belong to a tradition? What does it mean to carry it publicly? How much discomfort is meaningful, and how much is simply discomfort?

As sweat gathers beneath a collar or jacket, these questions can feel less philosophical than practical.

By August, I often find myself envying the apparent ease of everyone around me. Yet I also recognize that the very thing making me conspicuous is connecting me to something larger than myself. The clothes are not merely clothes. They are a commitment.

Summer makes that commitment harder; I notice it most when I am shvitzing.

Serials

Getzlight – Chapter III

By Ruchama Feuerman

View all

Sponsored Posts

© The Jewish Press 2026. All Rights Reserved. Powered by nextbracket.io
This site, uses cookies. By visiting our site, you're agreeing to accept cookies. Any questions? Visit our terms and privacy pages.
cross