Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Living in Israel, you begin to recognize and become familiar with all the different tzomets, junctions on the roads. The Hebrew word for junction, tzomet, shares the same root as tzom, a fast. They seem completely unrelated. One is traffic and roads, while the other is spiritual and deeply personal. But perhaps they’re teaching the very same idea.

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Jewish wisdom teaches that every person is made up of two parts: the physical self and the spiritual self, the body and the soul. They are meant to work together in harmony. Yet life has a way of placing us on autopilot. We move quickly, consume endlessly, react without thinking, and become distracted by the noise around us. Over time, the connection between our physical and spiritual selves can begin to weaken.

That is where a tzom comes into play. A fast is not meant to be a punishment. It’s meant to be a junction, a pause in the road of life where we stop and ask ourselves: Where am I heading? Are my body and soul moving together, or have they drifted apart? Am I focused on what truly matters? Am I connected to my deeper purpose?

For one day, we quiet the physical world just enough to hear the spiritual one again. What a beautiful system Hashem built into the Jewish calendar. Not only holidays to celebrate, but moments intentionally designed for reflection, recalibration, and growth. Sometimes the holiest moments in life happen at the junctions.

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