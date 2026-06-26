An Unholy Alliance

A major political phenomenon that many people find difficult to understand is the so-called red-green alliance between socialism and Islam. How could two such diametrically opposed ideologies coexist – let alone become allies? True, they have comparable attitudes and behavior, being so arrogant and self-righteous as to justify in their own eyes lying and even murder as necessary to impose their will upon the general population. Nevertheless, socialism is, after all, generally anti-religious, flouts traditional morality, and frequently tends to avoid marriage and family formation, citing environmental damage. Islamism, on the other hand, is characterized by practically fanatical devotion to an all-encompassing religion that maintains very strict standards of morality, at least as far as women are concerned, allows men up to four marriages at the same time, and encourages having children.

The answer is in one sense as simple as the old saying that the enemy of my enemy is my friend. But it goes far deeper than that.

As explained by Jamie Glazov, editor of FrontPage magazine and author of the new book United by Hate, socialism and Islamism are fundamentally allied by their mutual hatred of America, Israel, and Western Civilization in general.

The depth of this enmity has its roots at the very beginning of human civilization, going back to the first family on earth, when Kayin, envious that his brother Hevel’s offering of choice sheep was accepted by the Almighty while his own meager offering of fruit of the ground was rejected, disregarded G-d’s instruction that he should improve himself and instead succumbed to his emotions by murdering Hevel in a fit of jealous rage. (Movie buffs may recognize the latter phrase as being derived from the spoonerism “rit of fealous jage” spoken by Peter Sellers’ character Inspector Clouseau in the Pink Panther movie. Sorry, I couldn’t resist a moment of Shakespearean comic relief.)

The same form of destructive envy could be found 20 generations later between Yishmael and Yitzchak and Eisav and Yaakov, and yet again in the following generation in the brothers’ hatred for Yosef before the pattern finally ended with the relationship between Yosef’s sons Ephraim and Menashe.

After Israel became a nation, hatred based upon envy was rekindled. The nations of the world, even though they refused to accept the commandments, resented that Israel did, which led not only to the establishment of Judaism, but to the development of Christianity, which obligated them too to give up their pagan ways. And it has reached its apex with the recreation of the state of Israel.

I submit that the world’s incredible depth of hatred for Israel has as its primary reason that it is no longer possible for the nations to massacre Jews any time they feel like it. They are so frustrated by our ability to defend ourselves that they have made it their mission to destroy Israel and return to the good old days of Jewish helplessness.

One of the ways in which this hatred has manifested itself is in Saul Alinsky’s doctrine that whatever radicals do, they should blame upon their opponents. So it is that when Hamas committed genocide on October 7, they turned it around to say that Israel was committing genocide against Palestinians, and the world was only too willing to believe it.

I could say chapter and verse about the effects of the genocide libel, but a few cases should be sufficient to make the point. Perhaps the most egregious is Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nicholas Kristof’s accusing Israel not only of committing rape, but of training dogs to rape male prisoners, an accusation so ludicrous that veterinarians and animal trainers have publicly repudiated it. Still, the New York Times, America’s Al Jazeera, put its imprimatur upon it, to the point where I have actually seen commentaries predicting that Kristof will be awarded another Pulitzer Prize, based upon the composition of the Leftist-dominated prize committee.

Incidentally, just a few years ago, Israel was accused of racism because its male soldiers would not rape Arab women. This is consistent with the long history of blood libels that Jews, in a manner reminiscent of Orwell’s 1984 in which prisoners were tortured with whatever they feared most, are guilty of whatever contradictory accusations are made against us. We are capitalist; we are communist. We are greedy; we are penurious. We spend lavishly on AIPAC and other lobbies to buy off legislators.

The effects on the political system are entirely predictable. Let me just cite a few recent examples. Virtually every big city in America now has a socialist mayor, and in the case of New York, the mayor is both socialist and Islamist. He dismissed an attack on a synagogue by saying that Israel has brought it upon itself by committing genocide, and that the synagogue had provoked the rioters by inviting Israeli realtors, as he believes that Israel has no legitimate right to exist.

In recent elections, Mainiac Democrats nominated Graham Platner, a man with a big swastika tattoo on his chest and a history of racism, antisemitism, involvement with pornography, and allegedly abusive relationships with women, to run against moderate Republican Senator Susan Collins. In response to public criticism, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in America, fully endorsed Platner, saying that he would defeat Collins and Democrats would take over the Senate. In other words, the only thing that matters to them is winning. Similarly, a Hamas supporter is a viable candidate for the Democratic nomination for United States Senate in Michigan.

In the seventh district of New Jersey, Democrats nominated for Congress a man who was a character witness in the trial of the blind sheikh who masterminded the bombing attack on the World Trade Center in 1993, and then went to work with Osama bin Laden for Al-Qaeda. Democratic socialist Chris Rabb won the primary in the third district of Pennsylvania. In the 35th district of Texas, a woman who wants to throw Zionists and ICE agents into concentration camps finished first in the initial round of the primary, but was fortunately defeated in the runoff by the candidate who came in second.

Since the districts in New Jersey and Pennsylvania are deep blue, it appears that we have, along with representatives Omar and Tlaib, the makings of a jihadi caucus in Congress.

The bottom line is very clear. When even the Florida state legislative districts around Mar-a-Lago are flipping parties, we must anticipate the possibility of not just a blue wave, but a blue tsunami this November. And perhaps the “most unkindest cut of all,” to quote the Bard, is that President Trump, in his latest pronouncements calling upon Israel not to strike back against Hezbollah or Iran, is sounding more like his predecessors. Perhaps Iran has dangled in front of him through its leftist proxies the Nobel Peace Prize that his monumental ego craves. In any event, we can no longer fully depend on him.

With that in mind, I believe it is time for us to face reality and take measures to deal with a rising hostile tide in America. We need an escape plan. We need for our Hebrew schools to place greater emphasis upon modern Israeli conversational Hebrew, in addition to the traditional siddur and Chumash education. We need to find ways to reduce the burden of day school tuition on families so they can accumulate the capital needed to contend with the astronomical cost of housing in Israel. At the risk of sounding self-serving, several years ago I sent a letter to The Jewish Press suggesting that one approach might be for day schools to partner with charter schools, such as the Ben Gamla schools in Florida, to provide low-cost general studies curricula; this would leave just the Torah study to be funded privately.

It has been said that America will be the last stop for the Torah. Let us rise to the occasion and prepare to return home.