There are parshiyos that whisper, and then there are parshiyos that gather us in with both hands. Vayakhel-Pekudei is the latter. These final chapters of Sefer Shemos do not dazzle with miracles or thunder with revelation. Instead, they offer something quieter and, in many ways, more demanding: a blueprint for becoming a builder.

Not a builder of structures alone, but a builder of people, of communities, of holiness, of a life.

The Mishkan is the first great communal project of the Jewish people. It is the moment when we learn that holiness is not only received from above but created from below. It is built with hands and hearts, with craftsmanship, generosity, and responsibility. And it is the moment when the Torah turns its gaze toward the women, naming them not as helpers but as essential architects of the sacred.

The Torah lingers on them in a way it rarely does: “V’chol ishah chachmas‑lev b’yadeha tavoh… v’chol ha‑nashim asher nesa liban b’chochmah tav’u es ha‑izim” – And every wise‑hearted woman spun with her hands… and all the women whose hearts lifted them in wisdom spun the goat hair (Shemos 35:25-26).

I’ve always been struck by that phrase “nesa liban,” “their hearts lifted them.” There is something deeply human in it, a quiet rising of the soul toward purpose. Rashi reads it as an inner stirring, a generosity that cannot be taught. Ramban sees the entire Mishkan as a tikkun, a repair of the rupture created by the Egel HaZahav (the Golden Calf) – a return to alignment, to intention, to holiness.

In the language of Chassidus, the image deepens. The Sfas Emes describes the Mishkan as a spiritual template, a reminder that every Jew is called to build an inner sanctuary where the Divine Presence can dwell. The Vizhnitzer Rebbe sees the opening word, “Vayakhel,” “and he gathered,” as its own teaching: Holiness begins when we gather for a sacred purpose. The act of coming together is already an elevation.

All of these voices converge into a single invitation: Become a builder. Become a woman whose heart lifts her to sacred work.

And this year, as Vayakhel–Pekudei arrives, I find myself returning to the many women who first taught me what that meant.

Women as the Heart of the Mishkan

The Torah rarely lingers on process, yet here it does. It slows down, almost tenderly, to honor the quiet, steady, meticulous work of women: spinning, weaving, crafting, and shaping. Work that is often unseen, yet foundational. Work that builds a home for holiness. It is striking how deliberately the Torah centers them here, as if to remind us that sacred spaces are upheld not only by brilliance or leadership, but by devotion, consistency, and heart.

What moves me most is the way the Torah describes their inner world. These women are not commanded – they are stirred. Their hearts lift them. Their hands follow. In the Belzer tradition of Emunas Yisrael, this kind of temimus – wholehearted sincerity – is understood as the quiet engine of Jewish continuity. It is the kind of sincerity that doesn’t need an audience, the kind that keeps families, communities, and generations standing even when no one is watching.

There is a humility to this kind of building that feels almost countercultural today. The Divrei Yoel sees in the Mishkan a reminder that kedusha is preserved not through dramatic gestures but through modest, faithful, steady labor. It is the kind done without applause, without spotlight, without fanfare. In his reading, the women’s contributions were not symbolic; they were structural. Without their craftsmanship, the sanctuary simply could not stand. Their work is the quiet architecture of holiness.

When I imagine the Mishkan taking shape, I imagine the warmth behind it – the sincerity, the inner fire, the devotion that transforms raw materials into a dwelling place for the Divine. The Vizhnitzer Rebbe speaks of this inner warmth as the true heart of the Mishkan, the spiritual pulse that makes the structure alive. It is not the gold or the acacia wood that gives the Mishkan its holiness – it is the heart that animates the work.

All of this feels familiar to me in a way I didn’t understand when I was young. I grew up in Savannah, Georgia, a city with one of the oldest Jewish communities in America, a place where history lingers in the air. As a teenager, I worked at the Juliette Gordon Low Birthplace, the home of the founder of the Girl Scouts. At the time, I thought I was simply giving tours, teaching programs, and learning skills. I didn’t realize I was being prepared for my journey to Yiddishkeit.

The women who mentored me there – Jewish and not – taught me patience, clarity, responsibility, and the discipline of showing up. They taught me how to lead with intention and how to serve with humility. They taught me that craftsmanship is not only about skill but about heart. They modeled the kind of steady, faithful work that builds people.

Only later did I understand that they were teaching me the Torah of Vayakhel–Pekudei. The Torah of women who build, who steady, who shape, who lift, who hold. The Torah of women whose hearts rise toward sacred work long before their hands begin to move.

The Discipline of Building: Lessons from Girl Scouts

There are moments in life when you realize, only in hindsight, that you were being trained long before you understood the curriculum. The Girl Scouts is not a Jewish organization, yet the values it instilled in me – service, leadership, community, responsibility – were echoes of Torah long before I recognized them as such. I didn’t have the language of Vayakhel–Pekudei then, but I was already learning its lessons.

The Gold Award, the highest honor in Girl Scouting, demands a kind of vision that stretches beyond the self. It asks a young woman to look at her community, identify a need, and build something that lasts. It is not about accolades; it is about accountability. It is about learning to see yourself as responsible for a corner of the world and acting on that responsibility with intention.

When I completed my Gold Award project, something shifted inside me. For the first time, I understood that what I built mattered. That I could shape a community. That I could be responsible for something larger than myself. It was the first time I felt the weight – and the privilege – of building.

As I grew older and began learning Torah more deeply, I realized how closely this mirrored the spiritual architecture of the Mishkan. The Sfas Emes writes that true craftsmanship becomes avodah when it is done with intention. The hands shape the work, but the heart shapes the holiness. That was the lesson I had been absorbing without knowing it: that the value of what we build is measured not only in its structure, but in the sincerity that animates it.

And the Baal HaTanya offers another teaching that has stayed with me: The Mishkan symbolizes the human heart. Every act of service refines it, expands it, and makes it a vessel for the Divine. When I look back at my Gold Award, I see not only a project but the first beam in the architecture of my life. It was the moment I began to understand that leadership is not about titles but about responsibility, not about recognition but about stewardship.

It taught me that building something meaningful requires patience, humility, and the willingness to be accountable. It taught me that the work of the hands is elevated by the work of the heart. It taught me, long before I had the words for it, to become a woman who builds.

Accountability and Leadership: Lessons from Pekudei

If Vayakhel teaches us how to gather, Pekudei teaches us how to account. The Torah offers a full, meticulous inventory of every material used in the Mishkan. Nothing is hidden. Nothing is assumed. Nothing is taken for granted. It is a striking reminder that holiness is not only about inspiration. It is about integrity.

I’ve always been moved by how seriously the Torah takes this accounting. Rav Hirsch notes that this transparency is not bureaucratic – it is spiritual. When something is built for the sake of Heaven, the builders must be above suspicion. They must be willing to show their work, to stand behind every detail, to be accountable for every choice.

This theme runs deep in Chassidus as well. The Divrei Yoel sees Pekudei as a model for leadership rooted in humility and responsibility. When one is entrusted with communal resources – whether gold, silver, or the hearts of people – one must be scrupulous, transparent, and deeply aware of the weight of that trust.

The Noam Elimelech adds a layer that has always resonated with me: True leaders carry the burdens of the community. They do not seek honor; they seek responsibility. They do not elevate themselves; they elevate others. Leadership, in this view, is not a position but an act of service.

These teachings also echo through my experience in the Junior League, a movement founded 125 years ago by Mary Harriman, a young woman who believed that leadership begins with responsibility. The League’s mission is to build stronger communities through trained women leaders. It is, in many ways, a modern reflection of Vayakhel. It is a gathering of women who bring their gifts, their skills, their wisdom, and their hearts to build something larger than themselves.

In the League, I am no longer the girl being shaped. I am the woman helping to shape others. I mentor, I guide, I build. And I do so with the awareness that this, too, is Torah. It is the living fulfillment of Vayakhel–Pekudei. The League’s new initiative, “Every Woman. All Things,” feels like a contemporary echo of the Torah’s vision: Every woman brings something essential. Every contribution matters. Every offering is indispensable.

This is the architecture of communal holiness – built through accountability, sustained through responsibility, and elevated through the sincerity of those who choose to build.

Dor l’dor: The Generational Architecture of a Jewish Life

There is a moment in every Jewish life when you realize you are no longer standing only in your own story. You are standing in a lineage. A chain. A conversation that began long before you were born and will continue long after you are gone. Torah is not something we learn once; it is something we inherit, carry, and eventually hand forward.

What has always moved me about the idea of dor l’dor is how unforced it is. It doesn’t arrive with ceremony. It arrives in the way a young woman lights Shabbos candles with a certain tenderness, or the way a morah pauses before a pasuk because she loves it too much to rush. It arrives in the way a woman says “Amen” with her whole being, or the way a Bubbe folds a challah cover as if she’s touching something holy. These are not lessons. They are imprints.

And the truth is, we rarely know when we’re receiving them. Most of the time, we only recognize the transmission years later. It is when we hear ourselves saying something we once heard, or doing something we once watched, or choosing something we once witnessed someone choose with quiet conviction.

That is the real architecture of a Jewish life. Not the dramatic moments, but the accumulated weight of small ones. The way values settle into us through repetition, affection, and presence. The way we absorb courage from one woman, discipline from another, tenderness from a third. The way their lives become the scaffolding of our own.

When I look back, I see exactly that. I see the women of Savannah, the Girl Scout leaders who taught me to serve with intention, the Jewish women who rooted me in Torah, the mentors who believed in me long before I believed in myself. None of them were trying to shape a future bas Torah. They were simply living their lives with integrity. And somehow, that became the map I follow.

And now, I feel the shift. It is the moment when you realize you are no longer only the one receiving. You are also the one giving. You are the one someone is watching, learning from, absorbing without even knowing it. You are part of the chain now, not as a child held by it, but as a woman holding it steady.

This, to me, is the quiet truth of dor l’dor – that we become part of the story by living it, that we transmit Torah by embodying it, and that the most enduring legacies are the ones we never set out to create.

In the end, all I can offer is the life I choose to live, one shaped with intention, held with integrity, and carried forward with a full and willing heart.

A Closing Kavanah

May I move through this world

with a heart that knows when to rise

and hands that know when to steady.

May I show up with intention,

even when no one is watching.

May I honor what I’ve been given

and offer something worthy in return.

May my choices be honest,

my presence be gentle,

my courage be quiet but real.

May I hold what is mine to hold

and release what is not.

May I build a life that reflects

the women who shaped me

and leaves room for the ones who will follow.

And may the work of my days,

the seen and the unseen,

gather into something whole,

something true,

something that carries blessing forward.

