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Some weeks, leadership feels less like a role and more like a quiet unraveling. You begin the day with a plan, a purpose, and a sense of direction. Then, in an instant, the day turns on its head.

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A conversation you did not expect. A crisis you did not choose. A weight you did not see coming. Suddenly you are carrying something that is not yours, answering for something you did not break, feeling like you are holding the world in your hands. There is a strange closeness to being the person everyone calls when something goes wrong. You may not be the owner of the company, not the founder, not the one whose name is on the door – yet somehow you become the keeper of its anxieties, the interpreter of its tensions, the quiet holder of its most fragile moments.

I used to think this meant I was doing something wrong. But Parshas Beha’alot’cha reminded me it means I am standing exactly where so many leaders have stood before me.

Carrying What You Do Not Own

The Levites enter the parsha with a kind of quiet contradiction. They are essential to Klal Yisrael’s spiritual life, yet nothing about their work belongs to them. They do not own land, they do not own the Mishkan they carry, they do not own the sacred tasks that fill their days. They are asked to hold the nation’s holiest spaces without ever calling them theirs. It is a closeness that never becomes possession, a responsibility that never becomes ownership.

There is something deeply human about that. Something that resonates far beyond the desert. Anyone who works in human resources or consulting knows this paradox intimately. You are invited into the inner rooms of an organization. You learn its rhythms, its anxieties, its unspoken rules. You become the person people turn to when something breaks or when someone hurts. And yet none of it is yours. You are responsible for the emotional architecture of a place you do not inhabit. You are trusted with the most delicate parts of a system you do not control. It is a privilege, and it is also a weight.

The weight is not only logistical – it is emotional. You carry the grief of a team that has lost its footing. You carry the frustration of employees who feel unseen. You carry the disappointment of leaders who expected more from their people or from themselves. You carry the quiet, unspoken fear that maybe the system is more fragile than anyone wants to admit. And you carry it all without ownership, without authority, and without the power to reshape the deeper currents that created the problem in the first place.

The Levites teach a truth that is both grounding and uncomfortable: that there is holiness in carrying what is not yours. That service does not require ownership. That sometimes, the most meaningful work is the work you hold lightly, without claiming it, without centering yourself inside it. It is a lesson I return to often, especially on the days when the work feels heavier than usual. The Levites remind me that being entrusted with something does not mean possessing it. It means honoring it.

Living With Unpredictable Pacing

Then there is the cloud. The Torah describes it with a kind of relentless tenderness. Sometimes it rests for a day. Sometimes for a month. Sometimes for a year. Sometimes it lifts suddenly, without warning. The people must be ready to move at any moment, even when they have just settled. They must be ready to stay, even when they are restless. It is a rhythm that would exhaust anyone.

This is the part of Beha’alot’cha that feels almost painfully modern. Because this is what leadership feels like now. You begin the morning imagining strategy, and before midday you are explaining why someone cannot take a coworker’s yogurt from the fridge. You think you are building systems, and suddenly you are putting out fires. You think you are moving forward, and suddenly you are standing still. The cloud lifts and settles in ways that do not consult your calendar.

There is a particular kind of whiplash that comes from this. One moment you are discussing long‑term organizational culture, and the next you are mediating a conflict that began with a Teams message sent too quickly. One moment you are thinking about next quarter’s goals, and the next you are sitting with someone who is crying in your office because they feel unseen or overwhelmed or misunderstood. The cloud moves, and you move with it. Not because you want to, but because that is what the work requires.

Sforno says the unpredictability was a spiritual training, a way of teaching the people to release the illusion that they control the pace of their lives. I do not always enjoy that teaching, but I recognize its truth. Leadership today feels like that same curriculum. We are asked to pivot without warning, to absorb the unexpected, to move when we are tired and wait when we are ready. It is not a failure of planning. It is simply the world we live in.

And maybe the Torah is telling us that holiness is not found in perfect timing, but in the grace with which we respond to imperfect timing. That leadership is not about controlling the rhythm, but about learning how to stay human inside it. That the cloud’s unpredictability is not chaos but invitation: to humility, to flexibility, to presence.

The Leader Who Finally Says “Enough!”

In the middle of all this movement and weight, Moshe breaks. Not dramatically. Not catastrophically. He simply reaches the edge of what a human being can hold and says so. I cannot carry this alone. It is too heavy for me. If this is leadership, then take my life.

There is something almost unbearably honest about that moment. Moshe does not pretend, he does not posture, he does not try to be the leader everyone imagines him to be. He simply tells the truth. The Torah does not flinch from that truth. It does not soften it. It does not hide it. It lets us see the greatest leader in our history say the words so many leaders whisper to themselves in the quiet moments of exhaustion.

Modern leadership culture often tells us that strength means endurance, that resilience means pushing through, that vulnerability is a liability. But Moshe teaches the opposite. That leadership is not about being unbreakable – it is about being honest. It is about knowing when the weight has become too much. It is about refusing to pretend that you are limitless.

The response is immediate: Seventy elders. Shared responsibility. A widening of the circle. A reminder that leadership is not meant to be solitary. Even Moshe Rabbeinu needed help. Even he could not carry the weight alone. If Moshe Rabbeinu himself needed others to steady the weight, then maybe the holiest thing I can do is admit when I need that too.

I think about that often. The quiet courage it takes to say “Enough.” The dignity in admitting limits. The holiness in asking for help. In HR and consulting, we are often expected to be the calm center in every storm, the person who absorbs everything without flinching. But Beha’alot’cha insists that this is not sustainable. It insists that leadership is not a performance of strength but a practice of humility. It insists that the moment you say “I cannot carry this alone” is not the moment you fail; it is the moment you become a leader.

When Wisdom Emerges Outside the Tent

In the middle of this parsha of weight and unpredictability, there is a small story that feels like a whisper. Eldad and Medad begin to prophesy in the camp, outside the formal structure of leadership. Yehoshua panics. He sees their prophecy as a threat to Moshe’s authority. But Moshe responds with a generosity that still startles me. If only all of Hashem’s people were prophets, he says. If only the spirit rested on everyone.

It is a moment that reveals something essential about leadership. Wisdom does not always come from the center. Insight does not always come from the people with titles. Sometimes the most important truths come from the quiet voices, the overlooked perspectives, the people who are not in the room where decisions are made. Moshe’s response is a model of leadership that is spacious enough to welcome wisdom from anywhere.

In the world of consulting and HR, this is a truth we learn again and again. The best ideas often come from the edges. The most honest feedback comes from the people who are not performing for anyone. The most important insights come from the ones who are simply paying attention. Leadership that fears those voices becomes brittle. Leadership that welcomes them becomes whole.

There is a humility in recognizing that you do not have a monopoly on truth. There is a strength in allowing wisdom to emerge from unexpected places. There is a grace in celebrating the gifts of others without feeling threatened by them. Moshe models a leadership that is expansive, generous, and deeply secure. A leadership that knows its own center well enough to welcome the light of others.

Returning the Light to the Center

After all of this, the parsha returns us to the Menorah. It is almost easy to miss. A quiet instruction at the beginning of the parsha that becomes the emotional key to everything that follows. The lamps of the Menorah must face inward, toward the center stem. The light does not shine outward. It returns to its source.

Rav Hirsch writes that this is the Torah’s first lesson in leadership. Before the Levites. Before the cloud. Before Moshe’s limits. Before Eldad and Medad. The Torah teaches that light must be anchored inside before it can illuminate anything outside. Leadership begins with inward alignment. With a center that is steady enough to hold the weight of the world around it.

In the language of today, people might call this “integrated leadership,” the kind that serves without owning, adapts without losing center, shares wisdom without fear, and admits limits without shame. But the Torah was teaching it long before anyone gave it a name.

This is the part of Beha’alot’cha that feels like a hand on the shoulder. A reminder that in a world that asks us to carry what is not ours, to move at a pace we do not choose, and to hold more than any one person should hold, the first task is to return the light to the center. To orient ourselves inward. To remember that leadership is not about shining outward as brightly as possible. It is about tending the flame that keeps us whole.

The Menorah teaches that outward illumination is the last step, not the first. That leadership begins with the quiet work of tending your own inner flame. That the world does not need leaders who burn brightly and then burn out. It needs leaders whose light is anchored, steady, and true.

In a world that pulls our attention in a thousand directions, Beha’alot’cha invites us back to the center. In a world that celebrates the leaders who never falter, Beha’alot’cha honors the leader who finally says “Enough.” In a world that asks us to be superhuman, Beha’alot’cha reminds us that even Moshe needed help. And in a world that moves unpredictably, Beha’alot’cha teaches us that surrender is not weakness but wisdom.

Because the leaders who endure are the ones who remember that strength begins at the center, not the edges.

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