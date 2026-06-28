Dear Dr. Yael,

I hope you are doing well. I am writing because I recently completed trauma therapy, and I have been struggling with the outcome. Rather than feeling relief or improvement, I find that I am feeling worse emotionally and psychologically than I did before beginning treatment.

I understand that trauma therapy can be a difficult process and that confronting painful experiences may temporarily increase distress. However, I am concerned because my symptoms seem to have intensified rather than decreased, and I am unsure whether what I am experiencing is a normal part of the healing process or a sign that a different approach may be needed.

Several friends have spoken highly of your work and mentioned that you have helped people who encountered difficulties or setbacks after trauma-focused treatment. Because of this, I would greatly value your perspective. I would appreciate any guidance you can offer regarding why some individuals may feel worse after trauma therapy, how to distinguish between a temporary increase in symptoms and a more significant problem, and what steps might be appropriate moving forward.

I am not necessarily seeking a diagnosis or treatment recommendation, but I would be grateful for any insight, resources, or general advice you may be willing to share. This experience has left me feeling confused and discouraged, and I am hoping to better understand what may be happening.

Thank you for taking the time to read my message. I appreciate your consideration and any guidance you can provide.

Sincerely,

Anonymous

Dear Anonymous,

Thank you for your letter and for sharing your concerns.

There are many different types of trauma therapy, and every person responds differently to treatment. Because your question is a general one, it is difficult to provide specific guidance without knowing more about your individual circumstances, history, and the type of therapy you received.

It is important to understand that trauma therapy can be a complex process. For some individuals, revisiting painful memories and experiences can initially lead to increased emotional distress. While some temporary discomfort may be part of the therapeutic process, there are also situations in which people find themselves feeling significantly worse after treatment. This can occur for a variety of reasons.

In some cases, painful memories, emotions, and experiences are opened up in therapy but are not fully processed, integrated, or resolved. When difficult material is brought to the surface without adequate support, coping tools, or a sense of closure, individuals may leave therapy feeling overwhelmed, emotionally vulnerable, or stuck in painful feelings that seem more intense than before. Others may discover that a particular therapeutic approach was not the best fit for their needs, or that the pace of treatment moved faster than they were prepared to handle.

Over the years, I have worked with many individuals who experienced challenges during or after trauma-focused therapy. Some felt discouraged because they expected to feel better and instead found themselves struggling more. Others questioned whether therapy had helped at all. In many of these situations, however, it was possible to identify what was missing, provide additional support, strengthen coping skills, and help the person move toward healing and a more positive outlook. Sometimes the answer involved modifying the therapeutic approach; other times it involved helping the individual develop greater emotional safety and resilience before continuing deeper trauma work.

Every situation is unique, and there is no single form of therapy that is right for everyone. What works well for one person may not work as well for another. The most important factor is finding a treatment plan that addresses your specific needs and allows you to feel safe, understood, and supported throughout the process.

If you continue to feel worse after trauma therapy, I would encourage you to seek consultation with a qualified professional who can review your experience in greater detail. A careful assessment may help determine whether what you are experiencing is a temporary reaction to difficult therapeutic work, an indication that additional support is needed, or a sign that a different treatment approach may be more beneficial.

Most importantly, do not lose hope. Feeling worse after therapy does not necessarily mean that healing is out of reach or that therapy has failed. Sometimes it simply means that more work is needed to understand what happened, what was uncovered, and what will best help you move forward. With the right support, many people are able to regain their footing, build resilience, and continue their journey toward recovery and well-being.

Thank you again for writing. Hatzlacha with finding the right way to move forward. I wish you strength, healing, and clarity as you determine the next steps that are right for you.