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Dear Dr. Yael,

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I am happily married to a wonderful woman who truly embodies an eishes chayil. She runs a beautiful home and takes exceptional care of our family. However, she has been dealing with ongoing health issues and refuses to see medical doctors. Instead, she relies on a homeopath whose remedies, in my view, are not effective.

While I respect her autonomy, I am deeply concerned for her well-being. I believe in evidence-based, traditional medicine. Thankfully, she does take our children to an excellent pediatric practice, and they are vaccinated and thriving.

My fear is that if she continues to avoid proper medical care, I could lose her at a young age. Our family depends on her so much, as a mother and as my partner, and I feel helpless watching this unfold.

How can I encourage her to seek appropriate medical treatment without damaging our relationship?

Sincerely,

Anonymous

Dear Anonymous,

Your concern comes from a place of deep love and responsibility, which is admirable. At the same time, pushing too hard or framing this as “you’re wrong, I’m right” is likely to make your wife dig in further. People rarely change deeply held beliefs when they feel judged or pressured. So, the strategy here isn’t confrontation, it’s connection.

Start by shifting the conversation away from medicine and toward values. You might say something like:

“I’m scared because I love you and I want us to grow old together. I’m not trying to control you; I just want to understand how you’re thinking about your health.” Then it is imperative to listen. Really listen. Try to understand what draws your wife to homeopathy. Is it distrust of doctors? Past negative experiences? A desire for more “natural” approaches? When people feel understood, they become more open.

From there, look for middle ground rather than total victory. For example:

Would your wife be open to seeing a physician in addition to her homeopath?

Could she agree to a basic medical evaluation, even if she doesn’t commit to treatment right away?

Is there a practitioner who integrates conventional and holistic approaches that she might trust more?

You can also be honest about your fears. It’s okay to say, “I’m afraid of losing you,” as long as it’s expressed with vulnerability, not pressure.

If the gap between you remains wide, consider involving a neutral third party, a therapist, a rav or rebbetzin your wife respects, or even a medically informed professional she might trust. Sometimes hearing concerns from someone outside the marriage lowers defensiveness.

You’re right to take this seriously. But the path forward isn’t about winning an argument. Your job is to try to preserve trust while gently getting your wife to consider widening her beliefs about medical care. Your wife clearly plays a central role in your family. The goal now is to protect both her health and the strength of your relationship. Hatzlacha in helping your wife get the help you feel she needs and may she have a refuah sheleima!

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