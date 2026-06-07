Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Dear Dr. Yael,

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I was very reluctant to get a JResponder emergency button. My children bought one for me and encouraged me to use it. I finally agreed, mainly for their peace of mind.

Recently, I was visiting my daughter for Shabbos. I was sleeping in the basement, and during the night I fell while going to the restroom. I was calling out for help, but thankfully I was wearing my JResponder button. I pressed it, and Hatzolah responded immediately.

Hatzolah arrived quickly, checked me, and helped me right away. Baruch Hashem, because they came so fast, there were no serious after effects from the fall. My children were so relieved and grateful.

I wanted to share my experience with your readers because Hatzolah members recommend that anyone who lives alone, or is home alone for long periods during the day, should have a JResponder emergency alert button. This applies not only to elderly people, but to younger people as well.

I know you have recommended this device in previous columns, and it was the ads and exposure in The Jewish Press that encouraged my children to purchase one for me.

Thank you so much.

Saved by Jresponder

Dear Saved by JResponder,

I strongly encourage people to purchase a JResponder emergency alert button because I truly believe it can save lives. In many ways, I feel it is a real zechus to convince people to use one.

Unfortunately, many people associate needing an emergency alert device with feeling old, weak, or vulnerable. In reality, the exact opposite is true. Having a device like this allows people to maintain their independence and continue living safely in their own homes with greater confidence and peace of mind. It is not a sign of weakness, rather, it is a sign of responsibility and preparedness.

Many people think these devices are only meant for elderly individuals, but that is simply not the case. There are younger people with seizures, balance issues, heart conditions, diabetes, or other medical concerns that can make them more prone to falls or emergencies. Even healthy people can unexpectedly find themselves in a situation where they need immediate help. Accidents can happen to anyone, at any age.

Sadly, I personally know of situations where people were alone during a medical emergency and had no way to call for assistance, with tragic consequences. On the other hand, I have also heard many stories of people whose lives were protected because they were able to quickly press their emergency alert button and get immediate help.

One of the greatest benefits of the JResponder system is the sense of security it provides not only to the person wearing it, but also to their family members. Children and relatives often worry about parents or loved ones who spend time alone, and this device gives everyone greater peace of mind knowing that help is always just a button away.

Owning and using a JResponder alert button should make a person feel safer, more confident, and less vulnerable. The quality of the product is excellent, it is easy to use, and it is reasonably priced. There is also an upgraded version available that only needs to be charged once a month, making it even more convenient.

Thank you for continuing to raise awareness about this important safety device. I truly hope more people will consider using one before an emergency happens rather than after.

For more information, you can reach out to info@jresponder.com.

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