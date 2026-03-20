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We are all so busy. Often moving too fast to see people in real need. Perhaps if we slowed down, we could see that we have needs also, that cannot be met in a hyped-up lifestyle. To wit: I have seen a man locally for weeks in my neighborhood, and whenever he asks me for charity, for one reason or another (mostly because I am in a hurry) I tell him I can’t give. He always smiles and thanks me anyway. I have been impressed with his demeanor to my consistent “no’s” and I told myself a few days ago that the next time I would see him, I would like to give.

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The next time was that Sunday, in the midst of the heavy snowstorm and very cold temperatures. I was all bundled up, trying, with only minimal success, to keep the cold at bay. But there he was, as I walked to my breakfast oasis, out in the freezing, snowy day, smiling, and asking for charity.

It wasn’t the best time for me to give, as I would have to take my gloves off and reach into my wallet through many layers. But when it was a much better time to give, I always found reasons not to, so I decided this was the day.

I told him I would give him something, and he was so happy. I took off my gloves and felt the cold stinging my hands.

With some effort, I got my wallet out and handed him a five-dollar bill. He was VERY happy to receive it, but, truth be told, he had been just as happy in the past when I came up with a reason why I couldn’t give and wished him well.

Seeing his smile, I said to him, “You give more to us than we give to you.”

With that, I saw the biggest smile on his face yet.

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