Illuminating Torah Through the Ancient World

Title: Koren Tanakh of the Land of Israel: Devarim

Translated by Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, zt”l

The Gemara tells us, “Dibra Torah kilshon bnei Adam” – the Torah speaks in the language of human beings (Bava Metziah 31b). In order to understand how truly revolutionary the Jewish religion and culture are (and perhaps to prove that it couldn’t have been developed only by humans), we have to understand how different the Jewish experience was from the surrounding cultures at the time the Torah was given. In other words, to fully appreciate the Torah, we have to understand the practices, customs, theology, and economic, military, and political systems of the time. So much of the Torah can be understood better against the background of the ancient Near East. That’s the purpose of the Koren Tanakh of the Land of Israel series.

Koren Publishers recently published Sefer Devarim in the series, and with it completed the Chumash. This series does not assume any background on the part of its readers, yet is written in a way that is relevant to anyone. The Goldman Edition of Deuteronomy (the subtitle of this sefer) need not be learned cover to cover. In its 463 pages, it provides the nature, archaeology, Egyptology, language, geography, and Near East context of the Torah from an Orthodox perspective.

Koren Tanakh of the Land of Israel: Devarim fuses together the written text of the Chumash with commentary by modern-day scholars. This volume was translated by Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, zt”l, and includes footnotes that clarify the text. Photos and articles help the reader gain insight into the Torah. The pages read from right to left and include a clear Koren font with vowels, punctuation, and cantillation marks.

This great work was compiled by leading Torah scholars who remain true to the original text while also recognizing the modern reader’s expectations. Koren relied on their Magerman Tanakh series for translation, though every once in a while the translation differs from the Magerman edition.

Sefer Devarim is Moshe Rabeinu’s series of lectures to the Jewish people. Although the adult generation who witnessed Matan Torah had passed, their children remembered the Sinai revelation. Koren’s Sefer Devarim helps continue our ancient tradition. For example, as explained in the introduction to Haazinu, this parsha is poetic in form but invokes all of Creation as witnesses to the covenant G-d made with the Jewish people. If we violate it (G-d forbid), then Hashem will send enemies against us, rachmana letzlan (32:27). However, if we keep our covenant with G-d, then our enemies will cower before us (33:29).

The Koren Devarim also compares and contrasts the Jewish Nation with other nations. What other people keeps a day of rest binding its servants and even animals as well? By resting on Shabbos, G-d demonstrated to us that He is the Creator of all things and that there is nothing written in the Torah that we cannot accomplish.

One example of the Near East context presented in Koren Devarim is Moshe’s message to the Jews that they are “the children of the L-rd your G-d” (Devarim 14:14). In ancient Near Eastern political contexts, the terms “father” and “son” were used to refer to a superpower (or his representative) and one under his protection. Contrast this to the term banim used in our pasuk metaphorically to refer to G-d as our loving parent even when we do not do what is right. Nowhere else in ancient Near East history do we find a deity claiming a particular people are his or her children. This indicates further the special relationship G-d has established with Am Yisrael.

According to Koren, the purpose of publishing the Tanakh Land of Israel Series was to explain the text and give parallels based on academic knowledge that has been developed over the last 200 years. We cannot come up to the ankles of the great parshanim in Jewish history, but we do know many things that Rashi didn’t. For example, we know that when a king dedicated a temple in the ancient Near East, he would state the specific instructions that the god gave him for the temple, and then would repeat, step by step, the construction of the temple exactly as the god gave them. This gives insight into the repetition of the instructions in Teruma/Tetzaveh in Vayakhel/Pekudei.

This well-researched and holy work is the product of a long research and editorial process. The list of contributors also speaks volumes about the labor of love involved in helping Jews learn Torah. Evident throughout the book are Koren’s textual precision, pioneering design, and superior quality. Koren Publishers has a map supplier who prepared the maps, some of which are shared with other Koren projects.

Any translation also serves as a commentary, and Koren has published an illuminating series that can be enjoyed by readers of any age and level. A visual masterpiece featuring introductory articles that explain the Biblical narrative, this Koren Sefer Devarim is a must on Jewish bookshelves.