The extraordinary rescue last week of a downed American airman from the mountains of Iran was surely a triumph of courage and technology, but it is also a powerful testament to the indispensable alliance between the United States and Israel. While U.S. Navy SEALs and special forces carried out the remarkable recovery on the ground, they did not act alone. By all accounts, behind the scenes, Israel’s support was a linchpin of the mission’s success.

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The possible geopolitical implications of what could have been cannot be overstated. A captured American airman, paraded on state television by the Ayatollah’s regime, would have provided Tehran with the ultimate propaganda victory and a devastating human shield, potentially undermining the momentum of the military campaign. But the regime never got the chance to exploit that nightmare thanks to one of the most daring, flawlessly executed joint rescue operations in modern military history – a feat made possible by all accounts by the unparalleled capabilities of the State of Israel.

As we have been able to piece together from the many reports out there, the rescue was not just a triumph of American air superiority. It was a master class in the deep intelligence and special operations integration between the U.S. military and the Israeli Defense Forces. While the U.S. Central Command provided an impenetrable umbrella of suppressive fire and electronic warfare from above, it was Israel’s deeply embedded intelligence networks inside Iran – the result of decades of covert Mossad operations – that pinpointed the pilot’s exact location before the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps could close the net. Israeli special operators, intimately familiar with the hostile terrain and possessing a level of regional infiltration no other Western nation can match, acted as the vital tip of the spear. They went into the darkest heart of enemy territory, risked their own lives, and made it possible for an American hero to come home.

By most measures, this breathtaking operation should serve as the absolute, final silencing of the isolationist critics and anti-Zionist activists who continuously attempt to frame the U.S.-Israel relationship as a one-way street. For years, skeptics in Washington and progressive detractors on the far left have cynically argued that American support for the Jewish state is a geopolitical liability – a charitable endeavor that drains U.S. resources without offering a tangible return on investment.

The safe return of an American airman from the clutches of the Iranian regime shatters that false narrative. It demonstrates that the partnership is not just about shared democratic values or diplomatic alignment at the UN. It is also a peer-to-peer combat alliance forged in trust and mutual defense.

Israel did not hesitate for a second to put its most elite highly classified assets on the line to save an American life. They treated a downed U.S. pilot with the same legendary, fierce urgency, operational secrecy, and dedication they apply to rescuing one of their own citizens. That level of cooperation and loyalty cannot be bought, negotiated, or replicated by any other ally in the Middle East.

Operation Epic Fury has reshaped the strategic landscape of the Persian Gulf by neutralizing the Iranian threat, but the rescue of the American airman stands as the campaign’s most enduring moral victory. It is a powerful, undeniable testament to the world that when the United States and Israel fight shoulder-to-shoulder, neither nation will ever leave a brother or sister behind.

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