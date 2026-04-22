Several days ago, former Vice President Kamala Harris charged that President Trump was “pulled into” the war with Iran by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. Of course, the assertion was not only factually dubious but also strategically dangerous. By suggesting the Commander-in-Chief of the United States is a mere footnote to the policies of a foreign leader, Harris undermines the sovereignty of American decision-making and risks fracturing a critical alliance at a moment of regional crisis, but it also undermines domestic support for initiatives essential to the pursuit of our national security interests. The national interest in preventing Iran from attaining nuclear capacity and curbing its predatory policies is not exclusive to Israel alone, but is shared by many countries, first and foremost the United States.

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Indeed, Harris’s narrative deliberately ignores the brazen reality of Iranian aggression against the United States. Tehran has spent the last decade building a “global ring of fire” designed specifically to terrorize and to bleed American and Western interests and resources. It has long been the case that the Iranian war machine has been a direct threat to the United States. Operation Epic Fury is not a favor to Jerusalem; it is the long overdue liquidation of an anti-American terror state. The fact that the destruction of this regime simultaneously secures our most vital Middle Eastern ally is a massive strategic benefit, not the driving cause.

In a sense, Harris’s spin is understandable if not appreciated. Ultimately, her accusation reveals far more about the current state of the fractured Democratic opposition than it does about the origins of the war. The Democrats were thoroughly rejected by the American electorate in 2024 and their leaders are now forced to watch from the sidelines as the current White House systematically dismantles a threat they spent four years trying to appease, if not enable.

Faced with the undeniable battlefield success of Operation Epic Fury, critics like Harris are left with no option but to attack the motives behind it. Instead of acknowledging that the policy of “Peace Through Strength” is working, they resort to peddling the baseless conspiracy that the President was tricked by a foreign leader.

The United States went to war against Iran to neutralize an existential threat to its own security and the stability of the global economy. It is time for Kamala Harris to abandon the puppet master myths and recognize that America fights its own battles. And with all due respect, there is also a special reason for her to watch her mouth. In today’s culture of rampant antisemitism, there are far too many people ready to seize every opportunity to target Jews.

We hardly need a former Vice President and major party presidential candidate offering her own version of antisemitic blood libel.

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