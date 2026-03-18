Mindful of the concerns over his ethnicity and political provenance, Mayor Zohran Mamdani campaigned on a promise of unity and representation for all. Yet less than three months into his term we witnessed several alarming incidents of religious bias on his part, with perhaps the most egregious occurring within the last week, when he failed to call out anti-Jewish hate speech by others in his presence or directly associated with him.

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Thus, when the mayor was pressed to address his wife’s recent anti-Jewish social media activity, he did not denounce the bigotry. Instead, he dismissed the incident as a matter of her right to free speech.

Of course, that reaction was beside the point. No one is suggesting that Mrs. Mamdani should be prosecuted or sanctioned in any way. Moreover, it is dripping with hypocrisy. The political movement that spawned Mamdani aggressively polices public discourse, demands the cancellation of individuals for minor infractions, and strictly enforces progressive speech codes in schools and municipal workplaces. Yet the moment the vitriol is directed at Jewish New Yorkers, the mayor suddenly drops the social justice playbook and transforms into a rigid First Amendment absolutist.

Something similar happened after the mayor decided to host a Ramadan Iftar dinner in the historic Blue Room of City Hall and invited an apparently insufficiently vetted extremist imam to preside. However, the imam promptly took to the taxpayer-funded lectern and quoted portions from the Koran calling for the death of “infidels.” Yet the mayor said nothing.

Can anyone imagine what the progressive reaction would be to a conservative Christian pastor or an Orthodox rabbi who stood in the Blue Room at the mayor’s invitation and preached violence against outsiders?

The progressive left would riot. The mayor would issue immediate, sweeping condemnations, launch a full-scale investigation into his own scheduling office, and vow that such hatred would never again poison City Hall. But because the speaker was an allied imam invited to an Iftar dinner, the Mamdani administration is seemingly willing to look the other way.

But leadership requires the courage to stand up to hate, even when it resides in your closest circles. By choosing to defend the legality of his wife’s antisemitism and that of an Islamic cleric rather than condemning the patent lack of morality, Mamdani has failed the most basic test of his office. He has signaled that any commitment he has to fighting bigotry is entirely situational, and has made it clear to Jewish New Yorkers that they cannot rely on City Hall for protection.

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