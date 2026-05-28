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Parshat Naso presents the enigmatic figure of the Nazir. On the surface, the Nazir appears to be a holy person who voluntarily distances himself from influences that may lead him astray. By banning wine, he protects himself from the dangerous pull of intoxication and addiction. By refusing to shave or cut his hair, he avoids the narcissistic trap of self-infatuation and obsessive concern with appearance. By avoiding contact with the dead, he distances himself from cultures and rituals which revolve around death and morbidity.

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Additionally, the Nazir lives in a constant state of readiness to enter the Mikdash. Even if he never actually enters, preserving that condition of purity profoundly shapes his spiritual consciousness and mindset. For this reason, the Torah refers to him as “kadosh.”

There are ample examples in Tanach of towering personalities who either adopted or were designated for Nezirut from birth. According to Chazal, Joseph embraced aspects of Nezirut as protection against self-infatuation and moral collapse in Egypt. Samuel was designated a Nazir from birth in order to lead a desperately needed national and spiritual regeneration.

Yet the Nazir also brings a Korban Chatat at the completion of his Nezirut and is referred to as a sinner. Some claim that this label applies only to a Nazir who failed to complete his period of Nezirut. However, according to one opinion in the Gemara, even a Nazir who successfully completed his Nezirut is still called a sinner.

The Sin of Withdrawal

Adopting this position, the Rambam argues that even a successful Nazir has erred by disturbing the delicate balance which the Torah demands of religious life. We are placed into this world for spiritual pursuits, yet we are also bound to a physical body with physical needs. Those needs are not merely met in a cold or mechanical fashion, but through experiences which are physically pleasurable and emotionally enriching.

Does Hashem desire that we sever ourselves entirely from the physical world, surviving on as little pleasure and comfort as possible? According to the Rambam, the answer is no. The Torah demands calibration rather than withdrawal. We are meant to avoid overindulgence in the pleasures of this world, but we are not meant to live lives of harsh self-denial and deprivation. By instituting Shabbat, the Torah ensures that we do not fast indefinitely. By commanding marriage, the Torah affirms the legitimacy and sanctity of physical intimacy.

The Nazir sins precisely because he disrupts this delicate equilibrium. By swearing off wine, he moves too far in the direction of deprivation and withdrawal from ordinary human experience. He has not committed a conventional sin, but he has endangered the carefully balanced religious system of halacha, which seeks neither indulgence nor rejection of the physical world, but the sanctification of it.

One G-d, One World

This balance is not merely practical or psychological. It reflects a deeper theological vision about the nature of reality itself. Judaism strongly opposes dualism, the notion that separate forces govern separate realms. Hashem created everything, and His presence fills the entirety of existence. Evil is not generated by some independent force, G-d forbid. There are no dark powers embedded within nature, predetermined to produce suffering or violence.

There is one G-d, one world, and one undivided reality.

This vision also shapes the Torah’s view of the human body. Tzelem Elokim applies not only to the immortal soul, but also to the temporary and ultimately decomposing body. The Midrash describes Hashem consulting the heavenly court before fashioning each limb of the human body. The body itself possesses divine dignity, and for that reason it is treated with reverence and respect even after the soul has departed.

The physical world is morally dangerous, but it is not metaphysically evil.

For this reason, the Torah counsels engagement with the physical world rather than withdrawal from it. The challenge is not to escape physical existence, but to navigate it properly and responsibly. Physical desire can degrade a person, yet within the framework of marriage it becomes part of kedushah. The physical world is therefore neither ignored nor rejected, but disciplined and elevated through the structure of halacha.

Poverty and Prosperity

Different Jewish communities translated this balance into practice in very different ways.

Throughout our history, different Jewish communities have tilted toward different approaches, while generally remaining within the broader Torah balance between disengagement and indulgence. Some gravitated toward the ethic of “pat b’melach tochal u’mayim b’mesurah tishteh,” viewing self-denial and simplicity as religious ideals. Others leaned more heavily upon the famous statement of the Jerusalem Talmud in Kiddushin, which asserts that a person will ultimately be held accountable for permissible pleasures of this world that he refused to partake of.

Often, ideological inclination determined whether communities tilted toward or away from the pleasures of this world. Just as often, however, it was economic circumstance that shaped communal attitudes. Poverty naturally encouraged simplicity and restraint, while prosperity encouraged a more confident embrace of the physical world.

One thing is clear: regardless of differing ideological attitudes toward the material world, modern life is wealthier, more comfortable, and far more immersive than the worlds inhabited by earlier generations. The physical realm exerts a far stronger gravitational pull than it once did. At the very least, this reality forces us to rethink the language we use, since older categories do not always cleanly describe modern religious experience.

Beyond Gashmiyut and Ruchniyut

I wonder whether today the classic division between gashmiyut and ruchniyut still fully captures religious experience. Do we truly toggle between separate modes of existence?

Perhaps this language made greater sense in earlier eras, when the world of gashmiyut was less overwhelming and less psychologically consuming. In those settings, compartmentalizing life into distinct categories of ruchniyut and gashmiyut felt more natural. Today, however, religious life often feels far more holistic. We strive to breathe religious meaning into every realm of human experience: the beit midrash and the beit knesset, but also our homes, family life, friendships, and professions.

We aspire to a life of “Shiviti Hashem l’negdi tamid,” to experience life as one continuous moment of standing before Hashem. There are certainly differences in tone between Torah study, tefillah, professional life, and ordinary daily activity. But ideally, each unfolds within the same overarching awareness of Hashem’s presence.

At least in the modern context, the language of gashmiyut and ruchniyut can sometimes create compartmentalization rather than continuity, fragmenting religious consciousness rather than sustaining a continuous awareness of Hashem.

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