Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Odelia Eliav is the mother of Adiel, a paratrooper who was moderately wounded in Lebanon and is now hospitalized at Rambam Medical Center. From there, she began sharing updates unlike any others.

Advertisement





At first, she simply kept people posted about the injury, the surgery, and the recovery. But by the next day, I saw a different kind of update from her: a list of thank-yous, one after another. “Thank you for the conversation with Ayala, the social worker, a remarkable woman. Thank you that the children came from Jerusalem to visit. Thank you that Adiel was able to drink. Thank you that Adiel was able to sit up. Thank you for the flowers and food sent by Ehud’s workplace. Thank you for the room they gave us here at Chabad House. Thank you for the IDF Disabled Veterans Organization. Thank you that I am learning to accept help. Thank you that Adiel is not connected to machines.”

And it continued the next morning: “Thank you for a shower that brought me back to myself. Thank you for the friends who are sending love and encouragement. Thank you that our neighbor Smadar sent the children plenty of delicious food. Thank you that I am here and not at Mount Herzl cemetery. Thank you that the bathroom is so close and convenient. Thank you that Adiel was able to eat some of Tehila’s pancake.”

Over the course of the week, thousands of women were exposed to these words of gratitude. Odelia told me that her mother has been keeping a personal gratitude journal for years, and that is where the idea came from. She has been receiving extraordinary responses, the kind that shift the way people see their own lives. “The way we speak is sacred. I begin every morning with a list of thank-yous, because we determine what story we are telling ourselves. There is always so much to be grateful for.”

Between Holocaust Remembrance Day and Memorial Day, Odelia reminds us that this is not only a private story. It is also a choice about how we tell our shared national story.

Just before publishing this piece, I took one more look at her latest update: “Thank you that I was able to pray. Thank you that I cried and fell apart, and then got up again. Thank you that I went to the beach in Haifa. It was magical. Thank you that I have the wisdom to say thank you.”

So, thank you, Odelia. Wishing Adiel a complete recovery.

Jewish Victory

During this period of the Counting of the Omer, we do not hold weddings; the accompanying photo, however – taken before Pesach – shows nonagenarian Dov Landau dancing at the wedding of his eighth great-grandson.

Born in Poland, Dov survived Auschwitz and five other camps, as well as two death marches. He was eventually liberated from Buchenwald. At seventeen, he came to Israel alone, the sole survivor of his family after the Holocaust. On the day the State of Israel was established, during the battles of Gush Etzion, he was taken captive by the Jordanians while fighting with the Haganah. Here was another former captive. (In our times, that phrase sounds painfully current. And like many of those who returned from Gaza, he was filled with faith.)

Dov went on to build a family, and for years he accompanied trips to Poland. He ends his lectures with the last words his father said to him before they were separated: “Remain a Jew.” But in truth, he does not end with words. He ends with song. The audience rises, then sings, and often dances with him.

At family weddings, Dov blesses the young couple under the chuppah and then dances with them. As is his custom, he rolls up his sleeve, revealing the number tattooed on his arm in the camps. At this wedding too, Dov danced with joy, lifting his arm for all to see and showing that his father’s final wish had indeed been fulfilled.

Translated by Yehoshua Siskin and Janine Muller Sherr

Share this article on WhatsApp: