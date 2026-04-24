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We tend to hurry past the Arayos section of Acharei Mos-Kedoshim. It feels uncomfortable – too direct, too specific. We act like the Torah is naming something we would rather not discuss, and so we rush through it as quickly as possible. But the Torah is not uncomfortable. The Torah is not whispering. The Torah is not blushing. The Torah names what we would prefer to leave in the shadows.

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If we stop treating these verses as a list of forbidden relationships and instead read them as a teaching about power, the text opens. It becomes a conversation about domination, about boundaries, about what happens when proximity is confused with permission. It becomes a map of the places where harm hides, and a blueprint for a society that refuses to let the powerful absorb the vulnerable. It becomes, frankly, a lot more relevant than we might like.

This is a conversation the Torah began long before we had modern language for it. Thinkers like bell hooks [stylized in lowercase], leaders like Frances Hesselbein, and the Mussar movement simply give us vocabulary for what the Torah has been saying all along. Power without boundaries becomes harm. And harm, when left unnamed, becomes culture.

The Torah Names What We Would Rather Not See

The Arayos section begins with a warning. “Lo ta’asu k’ma’aseh Eretz Mitzrayim. V’lo ta’asu k’ma’aseh Eretz Kena’an” – Do not do as they do in Egypt. And do not do as they do in Canaan.

But what does this mean?

Do not build a society where the powerful get to do whatever they want.

Do not build a society where the vulnerable are treated as scenery.

Do not build a society where proximity to authority means danger.

Egypt and Canaan were not known for their gentle, reflective leadership models. They were known for power that consumed anything in its path. The Torah is not simply prohibiting behaviors. It is rejecting entire cultures of power.

The Torah is not policing desire; it is identifying exploitation. Every relationship listed in this section carries an imbalance of power so deep that agency cannot survive it. The Torah names these relationships because silence is where harm grows. Silence is where the powerful thrive. Silence is where the vulnerable disappear.

The Torah refuses to participate in that silence. It names the places where harm hides. It names the relationships that can collapse into domination. It names the dynamics that can turn affection into leverage. It names the structures that can turn loyalty into silence.

The Torah is not embarrassed. We are. And the Torah refuses to let our discomfort become a shield for the powerful.

When Power Masquerades as Intimacy

The most dangerous forms of harm rarely look like harm. They look like closeness. They look like loyalty. They look like affection. They look like trust. They look like the kind of relationship where everyone says, surely not here.

The Torah understood this long before we had words like grooming or coercion or boundary collapse. The relationships in the Arayos laws are the ones most easily mistaken for intimacy. Family. Household. Authority. Mentorship. Dependence. These are the places where affection can be used as leverage and where loyalty can be turned into silence.

The Torah does not romanticize intimacy. It examines it. It asks the questions we avoid.

Who holds power here? Who is vulnerable here? Who could be silenced here? Who could be absorbed here?

Intimacy without boundaries is not intimacy – it is access. And access, in the hands of the powerful, becomes entitlement. The Torah is teaching us that the most dangerous forms of domination are the ones that look like love. The ones that come with a smile. The ones that come with a story. The ones that come with a very convincing explanation.

When Power Pretends to Be Love

Bell hooks give language to something the Torah has been teaching for generations: Love cannot survive domination. The moment one person’s power overwhelms another person’s agency; we are no longer in the realm of love. We are in the realm of control dressed up as care.

Hooks names the silence that protects the powerful and the confusion that lets affection become a cover for harm. She names the way proximity can be weaponized. She names the way communities protect the powerful at the expense of the vulnerable. She names the way domination wounds not only bodies but spirits.

The Torah names the same truth in legal form. It is not concerned with desire. It is concerned with agency. It is concerned with the places where authority can masquerade as affection. It is concerned with the moments when someone with power can claim love while collapsing another person’s dignity.

The Torah and hooks are pointing to the same reality. Intimacy without equality is not intimacy. It is possession. And the Torah refuses to sanctify that.

What Responsible Power Looks Like

Frances Hesselbein spent her life teaching something the Torah understood long before leadership theory existed: Power is not a perk. It is a responsibility.

She warned that institutions collapse when leaders avoid naming their values, when charisma replaces character, when access becomes entitlement. She insisted that leadership is not about authority, but about service. Not about status, but about stewardship. Not about being impressive, but about being responsible.

The Arayos section is making the same point. Holiness is not a performance. It is a practice. It is the daily discipline of holding power with humility and clarity. It is the refusal to confuse access with permission. It is the refusal to confuse proximity with entitlement. It is the refusal to confuse authority with ownership.

Hesselbein gives us a modern vocabulary for what the Torah has always demanded. Leadership is not measured by how much power you hold. It is measured by how carefully you hold it.

The Inner Work That Keeps Power from Becoming Harm

If hooks names the emotional truth and Hesselbein names the leadership truth, Mussar names the inner truth. You cannot hold power ethically without doing the work inside yourself.

Humility that refuses to inflate the self at someone else’s expense.

Awe that slows you down before you cross a boundary.

Guarding the body – your own and others’ – as something sacred.

Power understood not as ownership, but as trust.

Mussar teaches that character is not an accessory. It is a discipline. It is the daily work of noticing your impulses, your blind spots, your ego, your capacity to harm without meaning to. It is the work of understanding that power is not neutral. It shapes perception. It shapes behavior. It shapes the moral landscape of every relationship you enter.

Mussar gives us the muscles the Torah demands. If you want to hold power, you must first learn how to hold yourself.

The Contemporary Echo: Why Boundaries Still Save Lives

In the modern workplace, we teach that harassment is not about desire. It is about power. It is about access. It is about the misuse of proximity. Annual training is not a bureaucratic nuisance. It is a recognition of a truth the Torah articulated long ago: Without boundaries, the vulnerable are exposed.

The Torah’s Arayos laws are the earliest Jewish system for preventing the misuse of power. They recognize that power distorts perception, that authority can be intoxicating, that charisma can mask harm. The Torah does not wait for exploitation to occur. It builds boundaries to prevent it.

This is the same logic that underlies contemporary ethics. We create policies not because we distrust people but because we understand people. We understand that power creates blind spots. We understand that proximity creates risk. We understand that silence creates harm.

The Torah understood this long before we did.

A Torah for a World Struggling with Power

We live in a world saturated with stories of power misused. Stories of institutions that fail to protect the vulnerable. Stories of charismatic figures who confuse access with entitlement. Stories of communities that reward silence and punish truth.

We live in a world in which domination is mistaken for strength. In which boundaries are dismissed as prudish. In which vulnerability is treated as weakness. In which accountability is treated as an inconvenience.

The Torah offers a different vision. A vision in which power is held with humility. A vision in which boundaries protect dignity. A vision in which intimacy is grounded in equality. A vision in which holiness is measured not by intensity, but by integrity.

The Arayos section is not a list of taboos; it is a moral architecture. A blueprint for a society in which no one’s body becomes collateral damage. A society in which no one’s agency is absorbed by another’s authority. A society in which no one’s dignity is negotiable.

This is a Torah for leaders. A Torah for communities. A Torah for workplaces. A Torah for families. A Torah for anyone who holds power and anyone who has ever been vulnerable to it.

Holiness as the Courage to Protect Dignity

“Kedoshim tihyu,” be holy, does not mean be perfect. It means be responsible. It means hold power with care. It means refuse to dominate. It means refuse to confuse desire with permission.

Holiness is the courage to be distinct without being superior. It is the discipline to set boundaries not to restrict life, but to protect it. It is the recognition that dignity is sacred. That bodies are sacred. That power is sacred.

Holiness is the refusal to let domination masquerade as love.

Holiness is the refusal to let charisma replace character.

Holiness is the refusal to let proximity become entitlement.

Holiness is the refusal to let silence protect the powerful.

Holiness is the refusal to let anyone be absorbed by another’s authority.

This is the holiness the Torah demands. This is the holiness bell hooks describes. This is the holiness Frances Hesselbein embodied. This is the holiness the Mussar movement cultivates.

And this is the holiness our world needs.

My Power Ends Where Your Dignity Begins

The Arayos section is not about prohibition. It is about protection. It is about the Torah’s insistence that power must never be used to collapse another person’s agency. It is about the recognition that boundaries are the architecture of dignity. It is about the courage to name what we would rather avoid. It is about the courage to confront the places where harm hides. It is about the courage to build a society in which the vulnerable are not exposed.

In a world that often confuses domination with strength, the Torah offers a different vision. One in which power is held with humility. One in which intimacy is grounded in equality. One in which dignity is non-negotiable.

This is the Torah’s quiet, unwavering, uncompromising ethic. My power ends where your dignity begins.

And that is not a prohibition.

That is holiness.

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