Photo Credit: D. Benjamin Miller via Wikipedia

Fans of the New York teams and the Detroit Tigers are eagerly looking forward to the 2026 baseball season.

Advertisement





That’s because the teams have improved over the winter with new additions and young upcoming talented rookie players who dazzled in the minor leagues and are waiting to show that they’re ready for a spot on the big league team.

Mets pitcher Nolan McLean should be the National League Rookie of the Year this season. He pitched in the majors last year and compiled a 5-1 record with a low earned run average of only 2.06 in 48 innings. The MLB rules state a rookie has to be in the majors less than 45 days and pitch less than 50 innings. McLean was in the bigs for 44 days and had two innings to spare.

The American League Rookie of the Year should be Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle. The left-handed batter, who can play shortstop, third base and second base, is expected to be among the leaders in batting average and is also expected to hit 20 or more home runs. He came up fast and never even played in the high minor leagues. The Tigers sent McGonigle to the Arizona Fall League where the best young prospects make up teams and Kevin batted 69 times, hit five home runs and impressed with a .362 average and was voted the best player.

Baseball’s most impressive player is Aaron Judge of the Yankees. He can hit for a high batting average and is capable of hitting a home run any time. Judge is 6-foot-7 and will have two rookie teammates his size this season.

Outfielder Spencer Jones hit 35 home runs in two minor league levels last year and fans are waiting to see the big guys in the same lineup. Judge bats right-handed and Spencer left-handed. Right-hander Carlos Lagrange has been clocked as throwing as fast as 102 miles per hour and can mix his pitches well and his 6’7” body looks impressive on the mound. Lagrange is expected to be a starting pitcher but until he masters control of the strike zone, he’ll be in the minors or pitch out of the bullpen.

Pittsburgh Pirates’ shortstop Konnor Griffin won’t celebrate his 20th birthday until April 24. In his first professional baseball season last year in High A and Double-A, Griffin batted a combined .333 in 563 plate appearances. His combination of batting average, speed and power impressed all and he was voted Minor League Player of the Year.

Most scouts consider Griffin baseball’s best prospect, and rate Kevin McGonigle second. It should be interesting watching it play out.

Share this article on WhatsApp: