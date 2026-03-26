Photo Credit: Jewish Press

There is a striking pattern that weaves its way through the entire history of the Jewish people. From the very birth of our nation until modern times, whenever the gates to the Land of Israel open, whenever the opportunity to return presents itself, there is always a group that hesitates, resists, or refuses.

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Let’s begin at the very beginning.

When the Jewish people were redeemed from Egypt, the Torah describes a triumphant departure. Yet our Sages teach that only one-fifth of the nation actually left. Four-fifths died during the plague of darkness. They had grown accustomed to Egypt. They had homes, livelihoods, familiarity. Slavery was harsh, but Egypt was known. The desert was unknown. The Promised Land was a promise, but Egypt was tangible.

The first great national redemption was already incomplete. The pattern had begun.

Once free, the complaints began almost immediately. Again and again in the wilderness, the people cried out: “Why did you take us out of Egypt?” They longed for the “fish we ate in Egypt,” the cucumbers and melons, the security of structure, even if that structure was oppressive.

The desert represented uncertainty. The Land of Israel required faith.

When the spies were sent to scout the land in the Book of Bamidbar, ten returned with a devastating report. The land was powerful, they said. The inhabitants were giants. “We were like grasshoppers in our own eyes.” The tragedy was not merely their military fear. It was their psychological resistance. The Land of Israel demanded responsibility, courage, and national maturity. Again, the opportunity stood before them, and again, a large portion of the Jewish people recoiled.

The people wept that night and declared their desire to return to Egypt. That night, our Sages tell us, became a night of tears for generations.

Even when the nation finally stood poised to enter the Promised Land, the pattern resurfaced. The tribes of Reuven, Gad, and half of Menashe approached Moshe with a request: The land east of the Jordan, they said, was suitable for their livestock. Let us settle there, they asked.

On the surface, their argument was practical. The pasturelands were ideal. Economically, it made sense.

But Moshe initially reacted sharply. “Shall your brothers go to war while you sit here?” He understood the deeper issue. This was not only about cattle. It was about destiny – about whether one stands fully inside the national mission or slightly outside it. Though they ultimately committed to fight alongside their brothers, they chose to remain outside the core geographic boundaries of the Land.

Even at the threshold of fulfillment, not everyone stepped up completely.

Centuries later, after the destruction of the First Temple and seventy years of exile in Babylon, something unprecedented occurred. The Persian king granted the Jews permission to return and rebuild the Temple. The doors were open. And yet, only a small fraction returned. Under the leadership of Ezra and Nehemiah, tens of thousands came back, but the overwhelming majority remained comfortably in Babylon.

Why?

Because Babylon was prosperous. They had businesses, homes, influence. Exile had become normalized. Jerusalem was in ruins, economically unstable, politically fragile.

The Land of Israel was holy – but Babylon was comfortable.

History repeated itself.

In modern times, after nearly two thousand years of dispersion, the gates to the Holy Land reopened once again. For the first time in millennia, Jews could return to their homeland. Generations had prayed, “Next year in Jerusalem.” For centuries, Jews yearned, wept, and dreamed of Zion.

And yet, even today, many remain scattered across the globe by choice.

There are certainly legitimate reasons. Family responsibilities, financial constraints, health considerations. No one can judge individual circumstances.

But beyond those realities, there are also countless Jews living in comfort, stability, and success in lands of exile who feel no urgency to return. They are content. Life is good. Communities are strong. Economies are thriving.

Exile has once again become comfortable.

The Land of Israel is not simply a geographic location. It represents responsibility to our Torah. Living in the Land means participating directly in Jewish destiny. It demands engagement with history, with vulnerability, with a collective mission.

Exile, by contrast, often allows for personal flourishing without national burden. One can build a life, succeed professionally, and practice Judaism privately without carrying the full weight of our destiny.

The Land of Israel calls for something greater – and greatness can be frightening.

Throughout history, perhaps the hesitation to return reflects an inner uncertainty: Are we ready to shoulder what the Torah demands of us?

There seem to be two voices that echo through our story.

One voice says: Stay where you are. Build stability. Avoid risk. Preserve comfort. History is dangerous.

The other voice says: Go forward. Embrace destiny. Accept the challenge. Become who we are meant to be. Embrace the future that the Torah cries out to us.

In Egypt, most chose the first voice.

In the desert, many listened to it again.

In the days of Ezra, the majority followed it once more.

Yet each time, a minority chose differently. A fifth left Egypt. Yehoshua and Calev stood against the spies. A remnant returned with Ezra to rebuild Jerusalem.

Jewish history was shaped not by the comfortable majority, but by the courageous minority.

The pattern is undeniable. The question is not whether it exists. The question is which voice we choose to heed.

Are we inheritors of the fear of the spies, or do we identify with the faith of Yehoshua and Calev? Are we content to flourish in lands that are not our own, or do we feel the pull of the call of Almighty G-d and our Torah?

The Land of Israel has never merely been about geography. It is about identity, about whether we see ourselves as passive participants in history or as active builders of it.

Every generation stands at its own threshold. The gates open in different forms. The circumstances vary, but the choice remains remarkably consistent.

To stay.

Or to be a part of the destiny of our people in Eretz Yisrael.

The choice is yours!

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