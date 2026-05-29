Photo Credit: Jewish Press

There are moments in life when heaven and earth seem to touch.

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This past Yom Ha’Atzmaut and Yom Yerushalayim, I experienced one of those moments.

As the sun rose over Efrat, Israel, I made my way to Shirat David, the shul led by the remarkable and soulful Rav Shlomo Katz. The streets outside were alive with celebration, but nothing could have prepared me for what awaited inside those sacred walls. The singing, the dancing, the tears, the joy – it felt as though time itself had dissolved. For a few precious hours, I was no longer standing in a synagogue in modern-day Israel. In my heart and mind, I was transported to another era entirely. I imagined this must be what it felt like to stand in the Beit HaMikdash.

As Hallel began, the room erupted with song. Voices rose together in gratitude to Almighty G-d. Young and old, Israelis and visitors, religious and secular, everyone seemed united in one soul. The melodies of Reb Shlomo carried the prayers upward with extraordinary warmth and depth. His voice was not simply heard; it was felt. Every niggun seemed to awaken ancient memories buried deep within the Jewish soul.

And then the dancing began.

Circle upon circle formed as Jews embraced one another with pure joy. Feet stomped against the floor with passion and gratitude, as if proclaiming to the heavens: “We are home. Am Yisrael Chai.”

I found tears streaming down my face.

Not tears of sadness, but tears born from witnessing something eternal. For one brief moment, I could envision the future redemption. I imagined what it will be like when all the Jewish people gather together in Jerusalem, united in prayer, united in purpose, united before G-d in the rebuilt Holy Temple. I imagined a world finally at peace, where humanity recognizes the Jewish people not with hatred or suspicion, but as a gift from the Almighty; a people tasked with bringing morality, compassion, holiness, and light into the world.

At that moment, surrounded by song and holiness, Israel no longer felt like merely a country. It felt like destiny fulfilled.

I thought about the incredible miracle of the Jewish people returning to this land after two thousand years of exile. No nation in human history has ever experienced such a return. Empires rose and fell. Civilizations disappeared into the sands of time. Yet somehow, the Jewish people never forgot Jerusalem. We never stopped facing this city in prayer. We never stopped ending weddings with the words, “If I forget thee, O Jerusalem.” We never stopped believing that one day we would come home.

And we did.

I thought about the people who left comfortable lives across the globe to settle in Israel. Many did not come because life here was easier. In truth, life here was often harder. They came because they believed with every fiber of their being that this land belongs to the Jewish people, given to us by G-d. They came because after centuries of wandering, they wanted to help rebuild Jewish destiny with their own hands.

As I danced, another thought entered my mind; the powerful words from the Tochacha in the Torah: “And I will make the land desolate, and it will remain desolate even for your enemies.” The great commentator Rashi explains that this was not merely a punishment, but also a hidden blessing. The Land of Israel would refuse to fully give itself to foreign nations during our exile. Like a faithful bride waiting for her beloved groom, the land waited patiently for her chattan, the Jewish people, to return.

And history bears witness to this miracle.

For centuries, travelers described the land as barren and desolate. Mark Twain himself famously wrote of its emptiness and inability to flourish. Yet the moment the Jewish people returned, the deserts bloomed. Swamps were drained. Farms emerged. Forests were planted. Hebrew, once nearly dormant as a spoken language, returned to the lips of millions. The land recognized her children.

The kallah was finally able to embrace her chattan.

There is something profoundly spiritual about that reality.

Israel is not merely geography. It is a living relationship between a people and their Creator. It is a covenant written into history itself.

As the singing intensified inside Shirat David, I felt overwhelming gratitude. Gratitude to G-d for allowing me to be in Israel on these holy days. Gratitude to live in a generation that has witnessed prophecies unfold before our eyes. Gratitude for the privilege of hearing Hallel sung not in whispers of exile, but in the strong, joyful voice of a free people in our ancestral homeland.

And gratitude for souls like Reb Shlomo Katz.

There are many talented singers in the world, but Reb Shlomo is something much deeper than a musician. He is a spiritual guide who reminds Jews of who they are. Through his warmth, humility, stories, and music, he awakens hearts that may have fallen asleep under the weight of modern life. He teaches that Judaism is not merely ritual or obligation; it is love, longing, joy, and connection.

In a world so often filled with division, cynicism, and noise, Reb Shlomo creates unity. In his presence, Jews from every background dance together as brothers and sisters. His tefillot remind us that our people possess a soul unlike any other nation, a soul that survives every exile, every hardship, and every attempt to extinguish it.

The Jewish people are unique in human history.

Again and again, we have been scattered, persecuted, and attacked. Yet somehow, we always return. We rebuild. We sing. We dance. We bring light into darkness. The world may not always understand us, but our survival itself is testimony to something far greater than politics or history. It is testimony to the eternal covenant between G-d, the Torah, the people of Israel, and the Land of Israel.

That morning at Shirat David, I felt privileged to touch that eternity.

So if you ever find yourself in Israel during Yom Ha’Atzmaut or Yom Yerushalayim, or any Shabbat, go to Shirat David to daven. Stand among the singing and dancing, and if you’re lucky, you might be able to hear the soaring voice of Reb Shlomo Katz lead the services. Open your heart and allow yourself to feel the miracle of Jewish history unfolding all around you.

And perhaps, for one sacred moment, you too will understand what living in Israel is truly all about.

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