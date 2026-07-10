The Mystery of Jewish Survival: A Story Written by the Hand of G-d

The Torah readings in the Book of Bamidbar confront us with some of the most difficult and unsettling moments in our nation’s journey. We read of the tragic consequences of the spies’ report, the bitter rebellion of Korach, and the devastating events surrounding Midyan. Yet among all these narratives, the portion of Balak leaves us with perhaps the most profound question: Why does the Torah dedicate an entire parsha to the story of a man whose sole desire was to destroy the Jewish people?

Balaam was no ordinary adversary. He was a man of extraordinary spiritual insight, a prophet whose abilities rivaled those of the greatest figures of his time. Yet instead of using his gifts to bring blessing and holiness into the world, he attempted to turn them into weapons of destruction. Together with Balak, the king of Moav, he sought to erase the Jewish nation before they could enter the Promised Land.

The question persists: Why does the Torah give such prominence to people like these? Why preserve their names for eternity? Why dedicate an entire portion of the Torah to those whose intentions were rooted in hatred toward the Jewish people? Would it not have been better to minimize their memory rather than immortalize them?

The answer is that the Torah is not preserving their greatness. It is revealing the greatness of Almighty G-d. The story of Balak and Bilaam is not ultimately about the power of hatred; it is about the power of Divine protection. It teaches us that throughout history, those who seek to curse, destroy, or undermine the Jewish people ultimately find themselves unable to overcome the will of G-d. The story is recorded not to give honor to our enemies, but to demonstrate that even the greatest forces of opposition are powerless when they stand against the Divine promise to the Jewish people.

The most remarkable aspect of the story is that Bilaam came with the intention of cursing Israel, yet every word that emerged from his mouth became a blessing. He stood on the mountain, looked down at the Jewish camp, and attempted to unleash destruction through his spiritual powers. But instead, he declared: “How can I curse that which G-d has not cursed?” (Bamidbar 23:8).

The very person who wanted to destroy the Jewish people became the messenger who blessed them.

This is one of the eternal messages of Jewish history. The Jewish people have faced countless Bilaams throughout the generations – those who predicted our disappearance, those who sought our destruction, and those who attempted to erase our identity. Yet, again and again, the Jewish story has defied human expectations. What others intended as a curse has often become a blessing.

The Torah is teaching us that Almighty G-d is not limited by the plans of human beings. A person may plan destruction, but G-d can transform that very plan into salvation.

This message resonates deeply today. The Jewish people and the State of Israel have faced enemies who openly declared their desire to destroy them. Yet the survival, rebirth, and continued existence of the Jewish nation stand as a testimony to a force greater than human calculation. The lesson of Bilaam is that history is not controlled only by those who shout the loudest or those who possess the greatest power. Ultimately, the destiny of the Jewish people rests in the hands of Almighty G-d.

The second lesson of Balak is that we often do not understand the ways in which G-d runs the world. We cannot always identify His messengers, nor can we predict through whom He will bring salvation.

The Torah repeatedly teaches us that G-d’s plans are often hidden from human understanding. Who would have imagined that the ancestor of the great Jewish king David would come from Ruth, a Moabite woman? The nation of Moab itself came from a complicated and troubling beginning, yet from Ruth emerged the royal line of Israel and ultimately the lineage of Moshiach.

How could anyone have predicted such a path? How could someone from a nation that had once opposed Israel become part of the foundation of Jewish kingship?

The answer is that G-d sees a picture far greater than the one visible to human eyes.

The same is true with Bilaam. The man who desired the destruction of Israel became the one through whom some of the most beautiful blessings in the Torah were spoken: “How goodly are your tents, O Jacob, your dwelling places, O Israel” (Bamidbar 24:5).

If G-d can use Bilaam, a man whose heart was filled with hatred, as a messenger for blessing, then we must recognize that Divine messengers can come from unexpected places.

Jewish history has demonstrated this repeatedly. Sometimes the people who advance the destiny of the Jewish people are not the individuals we would naturally choose. The establishment of the modern State of Israel involved people from many backgrounds, including individuals who were not traditionally observant. Yet their actions became part of the unfolding of Jewish history. Figures such as Theodor Herzl and David Ben-Gurion played decisive roles in the return of Jewish sovereignty after nearly two thousand years.

This does not mean that every action of every historical figure was perfect. It means that G-d’s purposes are far greater than human limitations. The Creator can accomplish His will through many different messengers, sometimes through those we would never have imagined.

The third message of Balak is perhaps the most relevant for our generation. The Talmud in Tractate Yevamot teaches that the world is profoundly affected by the existence and destiny of the Jewish people. This idea challenges us to recognize the unique role that the Jewish people occupy in world history.

Look at the reality of our world. There are countless conflicts, suffering, and injustices occurring across the globe. Nations struggle with poverty, oppression, violence, and humanitarian crises. Yet time and again, the Jewish people and the State of Israel become the focus of international attention. Events involving Israel dominate headlines in a way that seems disproportionate to its size.

Why?

Why does a nation of approximately nine million people receive such extraordinary attention? Why do people thousands of miles away feel such strong emotions about Jewish sovereignty in the Land of Israel? Why does the Jewish people continue to inspire both admiration and, sadly, irrational hatred?

Perhaps the answer is found in the message of Balak. The Jewish people are not simply another nation among nations. From the very beginning of the Torah, they were chosen to carry a Divine mission. Because of that mission, their struggles and achievements become part of a much larger story.

The world watches Israel because, on some level, the world recognizes that something unique is happening. The Jewish people represent a covenant, a history, and a spiritual responsibility that extends beyond ordinary national identity.

The hatred directed toward Jews throughout history is not merely a reaction to politics or geography. Jewish tradition teaches that there is something deeper. The Jewish people have always represented a challenge to the world, a reminder of morality, faith, and accountability before a higher authority.

That is why Bilaam’s story remains so powerful. The Torah wanted every generation to understand that the Jewish journey will always include opposition, but opposition does not determine the outcome. Enemies may rise. Curses may be spoken. Forces may appear overwhelming. But the ultimate story is written by Almighty G-d.

The portion of Balak is therefore not a story about a wicked man who wanted to curse Israel. It is a story about a promise that cannot be broken. It is a reminder that those who seek our downfall may unknowingly become part of our blessing. It is a lesson that salvation may arrive through unexpected messengers. And it is a declaration that the Jewish people remain at the center of a Divine historical mission and the prime mover of world history.