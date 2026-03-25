The immediate reaction to the Iranian missile targeting of the Indian Ocean atoll of Diego Garcia the other day was largely one of relief. The two intermediate-range ballistic missiles that were aimed at what, since the 1970s, has served as a joint U.K.-U.S. military base, failed to strike their target. Apparently, one suffered a catastrophic mid-flight failure and the other was neutralized by a U.S. Navy jet interceptor.

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However, the fact that the physical structure of Diego Garcia remains untouched is a false positive. In fact, the strategic landscape has been profoundly altered. As some commentators are saying, the true significance of the attack is not what the missile hit or didn’t hit, but how far they traveled to get there. And therein lies the tale of why Donald Trump becoming U.S. President and Benjamin Netanyahu becoming Prime Minister of Israel – both bent on defanging Iran – had to have occurred through Divine intervention.

For years Iranian diplomats, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, have insisted to Western leaders that their ballistic missile program was strictly regional and defensive, capped at a maximum range of 2,000 kilometers. It was a convenient, calculated lie, eagerly swallowed by European appeasers who wanted to believe Tehran’s weapons could only reach as far as Jerusalem or Riyadh.

Diego Garcia sits roughly 4,000 kilometers (nearly 2,500 miles) from the Iranian coastline. So, by launching an attack across the Indian Ocean, Tehran obliterated its own carefully constructed diplomatic fiction. The regime demonstrated to the world that it has secretly developed and deployed the capability to strike deep into the Indo-Pacific. More chillingly, a missile that can fly 4,000 kilometers south can also fly 4,000 kilometers northwest – putting major European capitals like Berlin, Vienna, and Rome squarely in the crosshairs.

The choice of target is equally revealing of Iran’s desperation and ambition. Diego Garcia is not just some remote island outpost; it is the “unsinkable aircraft carrier” of the Western alliance. It serves as an all-but-indispensable staging ground for American heavy bombers, including the B-2 stealth bombers currently devastating Iran’s subterranean nuclear and military sites.

By attempting to strike the very base from which Operation Epic Fury is being supported – mere hours after the U.K. authorized its use for these strikes – Iran is signaling a dangerous, flailing escalation. It is attempting to demonstrate that Western logistical hubs are not really safe havens. It is a desperate bid to intimidate London and Washington into halting the war by expanding it far beyond the Persian Gulf.

Ultimately, the failed strike on Diego Garcia is the most profound validation of President Trump’s and Prime Minister Netanyahu’s strategic clarity.

Critics of Operation Epic Fury have argued that the U.S. and Israel were overreacting, insisting that Iran could be contained through diplomacy and localized deterrence. But a regime that secretly builds 4,000-kilometer ballistic missiles and launches them at American and British troops is not a localized threat; it is an aspiring global menace that can do far more damage than the conventional wisdom had contemplated.

In sum, the Iranian attack on Diego Garcia should be convincing proof that the U.S.-Israeli campaign to systematically dismantle Iran’s military infrastructure and nuclear program is not only justified – it is dangerously overdue.

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